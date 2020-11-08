Humanoids Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Humanoids Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Humanoids market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

A humanoid is a robot with its body shape built to resemble the human body. The design may be for functional purposes, such as interacting with human tools and environments, for experimental purposes or for other purposes. they have their applications in various end-user industries like education, personal assistance, entertainment among others.

The humanoids market was valued at USD 406.51 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3321.31 million by 2024 registering a CAGR of 42.46% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Humanoids have a wide range of applications. For instance, in the education segment, they can act as a teacher for primary school students. Furthermore, citing the popularity of humanoids, they are now being adopted for entertainment purposes as well.

– The incremental technological developments and the emergence of players in the market show a sign of growth in the field of robotics. The increase in commercial investments, reduction in hardware cost and popularity of the existing robots among consumers are the signs that indicate the field of robotics is going through major transformation and development.

– With a faster rate of technological development, these robots are witnessing adoption in various end-user verticals varying from education to entertainment, among others.

– In the near future, it is expected that the penetration of humanoids in the personal assistance segment would increase as they would be able to act as a driver, housekeeping assistant, chef, and various others roles. Owing to their advanced status, these life-like robots could prove their worth through helping out the elderly, children, or people who need assistance with day-to-day tasks.

However, factors such as expensive sensors, advanced programming, and rust-free hardware, have made these robots much expensive to afford and has acted as a staunch inhibitor against the widespread adoption.

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Kawada Robotics Corporation

Pal Robotics

Robotis

Softbank Robotics

Toyota Motor Corporation