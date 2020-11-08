Hybrid Memory Cube Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Hybrid Memory Cube Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hybrid Memory Cube market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A hybrid memory cube consists of DRAM chips that are stacked vertically over each other, these stacked layers are mounted over a logic layer and are connected via, Through-Silicon Vias (TSV). HMCs are used in the fields of consumer electronics and high-performance computing. This report segments the market by End-User industry(Enterprise Storage, TeleCommunications and Networking and Others) and Geography.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Networking and Telecommunication is Expected to Register a Significant Growth
– The global telecommunication sector continues the transition process, as infrastructure improvements to broadband and mobile technologies continue.
– Hybrid memory cubes are being increasingly used for high-performance computing (HPC), which can be termed as the set of distributed and parallelization techniques used to connect computing units for the purpose of performing more complex tasks at a faster rate.
– Edge computing networks and telecommunication technologies support information transmission over distances via connected and distributed communication devices.
– Rapid innovations in transmitting, switching, processing, analyzing, and retrieving information are essential for the success of various emerging telecommunication technologies, and this is likely to indirectly influence the growth of the HMC market over the forecast period.
– The advent of 5G is expected to boost the HMC market.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest CAGR
– Industries such as retail, healthcare, IT, and telecommunication in the region are in dire need of advanced and fast data processing systems, owing to the increasing consumer base and data traffic. By 2020, China wishes to establish a world-class IC design unit in applications, such as telecommunications, IoT, big data, and cloud computing industries, further boosting the HMC market.
– The enormous amount of data getting generated through the connected devices and the emergence of Big Data applications have put up huge pressure on the data center memory systems and capacity making the companies look for the solutions for this problem. HMCs have a huge potential that could reduce not only the workload but also increase the performance and reduce the power consumption by the data centers.
– Development of internet infrastructure in Asia-Pacific leads to the employment of modular data centers in this region. Therefore, Asia-Pacific companies of all sizes in all industries are embracing the digital revolution. It is also driving data center providers and users to continuously increase their investment in the construction and services of modular data centers. Owing to these significant measures, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest growth rate, of 58.57% over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Hybrid Memory Cube Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Scope of the Study
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Enterprise Storage Application
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Strong Presence of Existing DRAMs
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End-user Industry
5.1.1 Enterprise storage
5.1.2 Telecommunications and Networking
5.1.3 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Micron Technologies Inc
6.1.2 Intel Corporation
6.1.3 Xilinx Inc.
6.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.5 Semtech Corporation
6.1.6 Open Silicon, Inc.
6.1.7 ARM Holdings, Plc.
6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
6.1.9 IBM Corporation
6.1.10 Altera Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
