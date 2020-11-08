Hybrid Memory Cube Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Hybrid Memory Cube Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hybrid Memory Cube market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A hybrid memory cube consists of DRAM chips that are stacked vertically over each other, these stacked layers are mounted over a logic layer and are connected via, Through-Silicon Vias (TSV). HMCs are used in the fields of consumer electronics and high-performance computing. This report segments the market by End-User industry(Enterprise Storage, TeleCommunications and Networking and Others) and Geography.

Market Overview:

The global hybrid memory cube (HMC) market is expected to register a CAGR of 54.82% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Hybrid memory cube (henceforth referred to as HMC) is a revolutionary technology, which signifies a paradigm shift from current memory architectures.

– HMC is redefining memory by enabling advancements that are able to replace conventional DRAM-based systems. It is setting a new standard in the memory market, that matches the computing speeds realized by existing systems (such as CPU).

– HMC enables dramatic improvement in bandwidth and performance, by breaking through the memory wall. The architecture of HMC is exponentially more efficient than current memory architectures, utilizing 70% less energy per bit than current DRAM technologies. For instance, in May 2016, Synopsys, Inc announced the availability of its next-generation Verification IP (VIP) for Micron’s Hybrid Memory Cube(HMC) architecture. This would enable Micron’s HMC with ease of use, fast integration, and optimum performance, resulting in accelerated verification closure.

– The ever-increasing demand for mobility and the rising impact of cloud services are expected to further create demand for HMC solutions, owing to their higher bandwidth, which boosts the capability of networking systems to match line speed performance. Major Key Players:

Micron Technologies Inc

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

Semtech Corporation

Open Silicon, Inc.

ARM Holdings, Plc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation