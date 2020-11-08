Hydraulic Motors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Hydraulic Motors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hydraulic Motors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The global Hydraulic motors segment has been segmented by type and by the application.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Piston Motors is expected to Dominate the market and witness the Fastest Growth rate

The global piston motor segment was valued at USD 4,137.15 million in 2018.

Piston motors are hydraulic motors with high speed and displacement range that operate under maximum pressure of up to 450 bar. The hydraulic piston motors combine a very high displacement volume, at high operating pressure. These factors are driving the demand for piston motors, primarily for operations that require high power output. They are used to drive mobile and construction equipment, winches, ship-cranes, and all kinds of heavy-duty hydraulic equipment, for offshore and onshore operations.

The piston motors are of two types, namely, radial piston motor and axial piston motors.

– Radial piston motors have a cylinder barrel attached to a driven shaft. They are highly efficient. However, the initial cost are significantly high, owing to the high degree of precision required for manufacturing these motors.

– These motors generally have a long life, and provide high torque at relatively low shaft speeds and excellent low-speed operation, along with high efficiency.

– Additionally, they have limited high-speed capabilities. Radial piston motors’ displacement range is up to 1,000 in.3 /rev.

– They are primarily used in caterpillar drives of winches, cranes, ground drilling equipment, and excavators.

– Axial piston motors use reciprocating piston motion principle, to rotate the output shaft. However, its motion is axial. Their efficiency characteristics are similar to those of radial-piston motors and have a long operating life. Initially, these motors used to cost more than vane or gear motors of comparable horsepower.

– They have excellent high-speed capabilities. However, their low operating speed is limited.

– Axial piston motors’ displacement range is up to 65 in.3 /rev.

– These motors find applications in construction, mining, and agricultural equipment.

Asia-Pacific expected to be the Largest Market and witness the Fastest Growth rate

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market and accounted for 39.22%.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market was dominated by China (accounting for 38.21%), followed by India and Japan.

In China, the market for excavators and other types of construction machinery is anticipated to strengthen in China over the forecast period. Government spending on municipal infrastructure projects is the key reason for the healthy sales of construction machinery in recent months. For instance, cities around the country are expanding subways and other urban transportation systems. Additionally, the demand for wheel loaders is also expected to increase in the country. The country represents a 43% share in the wheel loader machine. The factors that are fueling the demand for the wheel loader in the country are a sharp increase in infrastructure investment by the Chinese government and through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. As the demand for a wheel loader is increasing, it is also fueling the demand for hydraulic motors in the country.

India is still a developing economy, the construction sector is one of the booming industries in the country, and will continue to grow, due to increased demand from real estate and infrastructure projects. The country’s real estate market is expected to reach a market size of USD 180 billion by 2020. Some of the key factors driving the real estate sector are real estate sector-regulatory reforms, steady demand generated due to rapid urbanization, rising household income, and rising number of nuclear families. Additionally, Indian roadways are the second-largest in the world. Owing to the increasing number of vehicles and traffic, the government is planning to further extend the roadways in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Hydraulic Motors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hydraulic Gear Motor

5.1.1.1 Gear Motor

5.1.1.2 Epicyclic Gear Motor

5.1.2 Vane Motor

5.1.3 Piston Motor

5.1.3.1 Radial Piston Motor

5.1.3.2 Axial Piston Motor

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Off-road

5.2.1.1 Construction Machinery

5.2.1.2 Agricultural Machinery

5.2.1.3 Mining Machinery

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.2.2 Marine

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Adan Ltd.

6.2.2 Bosch Rexforth

6.2.3 Bucher Hydraulics GmbH

6.2.4 Casappa SpA

6.2.5 Danfoss

6.2.6 Parker Hannifin Corporation

6.2.7 Poclain Hydraulics

6.2.8 Kawasaki Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.

6.2.9 Eaton Corp.

6.2.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

6.2.11 Jiangsu Hengyuan Hydraulic Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

