Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The "Hypochlorite Bleaches Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hypochlorite Bleaches market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Hypochlorite Bleaches market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Pulp and Paper Application

– Paper finds application in an array of industries ranging from newsprint, writing papers to tissue papers.

– Paperboard is mainly used in packaging applications, such as containerboard and carton board/ boxboards.

– The increasing demand for better packaging across the world, especially in countries such as China and United States, is expected to propel the growth of the market for hypochlorite bleaches.

– The United States, Japan, and China are expected to hold the top three positions, respectively, in the paper and paperboard production.

– The paper industry in Japan is also expected to continue to be the main driving force for the steady growth of the global paper industry. Such factors are driving the demand for hypochlorite bleaches for pulp and paper application in coming years.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– China is one of the leading paper producing countries, globally. The paper and board production heavily rely on used paper, such as old corrugated containers (OCC), old newspapers and magazines (ONP/ OMG), and mixed paper grades as feedstock. Such growth is driving the demand for the market studied.

– The growth of the textile industry in the country is fueled by sharp increase in the production of garments, home textiles, and chemical fiber. Hence, with such growth in the textile industry, the demand for sodium hypochlorite is expected to increase from the domestic textile industry in recent times.

– Additionally, the disinfectants industry of the country is growing at a high rate from the last two years, while also expanding the production and distribution of the same. This is propelling the application of hypochlorite bleaches for disinfectant during the forecast period.

– Furthermore, countries such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for hypochlorite bleaches market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Paper and Paperboards in Emerging Economies

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Preference to Hydrogen Peroxide Bleaching

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Sodium Hypochlorite

5.1.2 Calcium Hypochlorite

5.1.3 Lithium Hypochlorite

5.1.4 Potassium Hypochlorite

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Pulp and Paper

5.2.2 Disinfectants

5.2.3 Textiles

5.2.4 Laundry Bleach

5.2.5 Aquaculture

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 Odyssey Manufacturing co.

6.4.4 COVENTYA Group

6.4.5 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

6.4.6 Olin Corporation

6.4.7 Ecoviz Kft

6.4.8 Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem)

6.4.9 JSC AVANGARD

6.4.10 Electrolytic Technologies

6.4.11 Shijiazhuang Xinlongwei Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Shouguang Tianwei Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Inovyn

6.4.14 Tianjin Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Tosoh Corporation

6.4.16 Union Overseas Enterprise Ltd

6.4.17 Nouryon

6.4.18 H. Krevit & Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand from the Aquaculture Industry

