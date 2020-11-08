Ice Cream Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Ice Cream Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Ice Cream market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The market study of Ice Cream is available as impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream and artisanal ice cream. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores and others.

The Global Ice Cream Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The rise in income, along with an increase in demand for sweet dishes, drives the growth of this market.

– Whereas, the new innovative flavors that companies have come up with, act as a major driver for the market. Also, the cheaper price of the private label ice-creams are increasing the demand.

– The sales of low-quality ice cream have been declining, due to the increased preference for premium ice cr Major Key Players:

Unilever

Lotte Corporation

Nestle SA

General Mills Inc.

Dunkin’ Brands

Blue Bell Creameries