Ice Cream Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Ice Cream Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Ice Cream market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The market study of Ice Cream is available as impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream and artisanal ice cream. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Product Innovation is leading the Ice Cream Market
Product innovation can make Ice cream a luxury product. The ingredients added, texture, color, flavor, packaging, the technology used, the circumstances of the purchase and consumption, all these contribute to a premium product. Companies are continuously innovating their products in order to stay in the market. Children are the major consumers of Ice cream, thus companies are producing products as per the interest of children. For instance, Unilever launched a product, Wall’s Cornetto Rainbow Pop Ice Cream in Thailand and Indonesia. It is a first rainbow ice cream consisting of popping candy on the top. Companies are also focussing on flavor innovation, for instance, Tasty, one of the largest social food network in the world, has launched four new limited offer flavors, Vanilla Galaxy Twist, Peanut Butter ‘S’mores Smash, Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Crunch and White Chocolate Raspberry Lava Cake to attract more consumers.
North America Being the Largest Market for Global Ice Cream Industry
The rise in income along with an increased indulgence for sweet dishes drives the growth of this market. Unilever dominates the global market followed by Nestle. The sales of low-quality ice cream have been declining due to the increased preference for premium ice cream. The innovative flavors that companies have come up with act as a major driver for this market. Moreover, private labeling reduces the price of ice creams, thereby increasing demand. The sales of basic variety ice creams have been declining in favor of premium ones. Currently, the United States is leading the way due to the introduction of handcrafted ice creams, which is relatively linked to market maturity.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Ice Cream Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Impulse Ice Cream
5.1.2 Take-home Ice Cream
5.1.3 Artisanal Ice Cream
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Specialist Stores
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 Australia
5.3.3.3 China
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Key Strategies Adopted
6.3 Market Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Unilever
6.4.2 Lotte Corporation
6.4.3 Nestle SA
6.4.4 General Mills Inc.
6.4.5 Dunkin’ Brands
6.4.6 Blue Bell Creameries
6.4.7 Dean Foods
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
