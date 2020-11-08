Immersion Cooling Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Immersion Cooling Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Immersion Cooling market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Immersion cooling involves immersing of IT hardware such as memory, drives, and CPUs directly into non-conductive dielectric liquids which act as coolants for cooling the system. The heat generated from these systems is directly transferred to coolants, thereby reducing the need for active cooling components such as heat sinks, fans, and interface materials which are commonly used for air cooling.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Two-phase Immersion Cooling to Hold Major Share

– Mineral oils are preferred by end users looking for a low-cost, energy-efficient cooling solution. Cooling through mineral oil needs less energy, as it retains heat 1,000 times better than air, and is a great thermal insulator, which allows the equipment to operate well while being submerged.

– Also, mineral-oil-based coolants are cheaper, when compared to engineered or synthetic fluids. For example, mineral oil costs just over USD 10 per gallon, while synthetic fluids, such as 3M Novec 1230 produced by 3M Co., cost over USD 70 per gallon. Also, when compared to air and water medium, mineral oil has a better heat capacity and power efficiency.

– As mineral oil is produced as a primary by-product while converting crude oil into gasoline, there are several established vendors that already serve the cosmetics and industrial sector from where companies could source the product and modify it for their use. However, in the case of synthetic liquids and other substitutes, 3M enjoys a major market share. All the major operators and immersion cooling technologies, including Allied Control Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, ExaSclar Inc., and LiquidMips, use coolants provided by 3M.

North America to Hold Dominant Share

– North America is estimated to dominate the global data center liquid immersion cooling market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region along with the rise in popularity of this technology, especially in the U.S.

– In the United States, the demand and rate of adoption for cloud-based computing are rapidly increasing, owing to which, data centers are ascending in the country, thereby, propelling the utilization of immersion cooling systems.

– The United States is home to many tech giants, such as Facebook and Apple, wherein, the volume of Big Data is tremendously increasing; moreover, companies are laying new strategies to ascend a number of data centers.

– In June 2017, Facebook announced to lay a 200-mile cable to the new data centers in Mexico, which are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, a few states of the United States are offering tax incentives, specifically to data centers. For instance, Florida approved use and sales tax exemption for every new data center built in the state, which is expected to present a positive impact on the US market growth.

– Companies are rigorously investing in data centers to meet the growing demand from respective operations. For instance, the rising demand for cognitive capabilities in the United States has led IBM Corporation to build four new cloud data centers in the country. This is likely to encourage the utilization of immersion cooling technology in these data centers, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

