Incident Response Services Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Incident Response Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Incident Response Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Advanced threat detection solutions are being employed by firms in industries, like IT, BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare to detect the trespassers, whose main aim is cybercrime. Various security solutions are being installed by enterprises, which establish network, e-mail, database, and web security. Meanwhile all incidents cannot be prevented, there are measures organizations can take to minimize their attack and lessen the frequency and severity of incidents.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Data Breaches in the Healthcare Industry to Drive the Market Growth
– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.
– The largest breach reported in 2018 was a hacking of a business associate. It involved a North Carolina-based health system vendor that had its patient information accessed by an unauthorized party. Hackers gained access to patient information over the course of a week, affecting 2.65 million patient records.
– For 2019, the largest data breach incident was reported by Navicent Health in March. It was a phishing attack in which the records of 278,016 patients were potentially accessed and copied by the attackers. A similarly sized data breach was reported by ZOLL Services, which impacted 277,319 individuals.
– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– According to IBEF, India’s IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion during 2018-2019. According to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the computer software and hardware sector in India attracted cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows worth USD 35.82 billion during April 2000 to December 2018. This calls for an increased demand for incident response service.
– Moreover, growing technological innovations in China and Japan results in growth of the incident response services market. According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), computers and IT terminal production in February 2019 was worth JPY 95,371 million, as compared to JPY 85,564 million in January 2019.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Incident Response Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Security Breaches to Drive the Market
4.3.2 Increasing Compliance Requirements by Enterprises
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Availability of Pirated Security Solutions
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Type
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Security Type
5.2.1 Network Security
5.2.2 Email Security
5.2.3 Endpoint Security
5.2.4 Database Security
5.2.5 Web Security
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Information Technology
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 Government
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Retail
5.3.6 Manufacturing
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Intel Corporation
6.1.4 Symantec Corporation
6.1.5 Dell, Inc.
6.1.6 BAE Systems
6.1.7 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
6.1.8 FireEye Inc.
6.1.9 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.10 Verizon Communications Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
