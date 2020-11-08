Incident Response Services Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Incident Response Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Incident Response Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Advanced threat detection solutions are being employed by firms in industries, like IT, BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare to detect the trespassers, whose main aim is cybercrime. Various security solutions are being installed by enterprises, which establish network, e-mail, database, and web security. Meanwhile all incidents cannot be prevented, there are measures organizations can take to minimize their attack and lessen the frequency and severity of incidents.

The market was valued at USD 18.26 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 51.29 billion by the end of 2024, at a CAGR of 18.96% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With the sophistication and frequency of attacks increasing, more organizations are beginning to prioritize incident response teams who can help mitigate the impact of security threats to any organization.

– There has been rise in cases of cyberattacks, globally. Lately, in April 2019, Amnesty International’s Hong Kong office has been hit by a years-long cyberattack from hackers with known links to the Chinese government. In the same month, medical billing service provider ‘Doctors’ Management Service’ suffered a ransomware attack compromising patients’ data from a number of its clients. These kind of incidents are leading to an emerging demand for incident response services.

– Proposals, principles, laws, rules, standards, and guidelines are spreading in global forums, federal agencies, state legislatures, and business world, regarding enforcing security standards. In 2018, the US SEC involved in requiring cybersecurity disclosures in financial statements. GDPR fines for non-compliance may be upto 22.28 USD million, or if higher, 4% of an organization’s annual turnover.

Pirated software distribution is still possible in the majority of countries through Torrent services. It can infringe intellectual property rights, yet they remain easily accessible online. They are a popular target for cybercriminals looking to distribute malicious code. Kaspersky Lab discovered PirateMatryoshka malware in March 2019, which carries a Trojan-downloader disguised as a hacked version of legitimate software used in everyday PC activity.

