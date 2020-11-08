India Anesthesia Devices Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “India Anesthesia Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. India Anesthesia Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Anesthetic devices or anesthesia respiratory devices comprise a dosing unit, a respiratory device, and the monitoring for both the device and patient. The Indian anesthesia devices have been segmented by type of anesthesia devices and type of accessories and disposables.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
On the basis of Type of Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machine segment held the largest market share in 2018
Anesthesia machines dominated the Indian anesthesia devices market in 2018, while the anesthesia monitors market is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Anesthesia machines are expensive capital equipment and generate the highest revenue per unit volume when compared to other anesthesia devices, which is the primary reason for its largest market share.
On the basis of Type of Accessories and Disposables, Anesthesia Circuits held the largest market share in 2018
On the basis of the type of accessories and disposables, anesthesia circuits also known as breathing circuits led the market in 2018. The large share of anesthesia circuits is attributable to the increasing geriatric population in the region which has a higher propensity for pulmonary disorders. Breathing circuits are ideal interventions for patients with advanced levels of pulmonary disability as it delivers gas to the patient, removes expired gas, and controls the temperature and humidity of the inspired mixture. Anesthesia circuits allow spontaneous, controlled, and assisted respiration.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
India Anesthesia Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Volume of Surgical Procedures Requiring Anesthesia
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Devices Sector
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Devices
4.3.2 Reimbursement Issues
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type of Anesthesia Device
5.1.1 Anesthesia Machines
5.1.2 Anesthesia Workstation
5.1.3 Anesthesia Delivery Machines
5.1.4 Anesthesia Ventilators
5.1.5 Anaesthesia Monitors
5.1.6 Other Devices
5.2 Type of Disposables and Accessories
5.2.1 Anesthesia Circuits (Breathing Circuits)
5.2.2 Anesthesia Masks
5.2.3 Endotracheal Tubes (ETTS)
5.2.4 Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAS)
5.2.5 Other Accessories
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 B. Braun Medical
6.1.2 Baxter International Inc.
6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.4 GE Healthcare Ltd
6.1.5 Medion Healthcare Pvt. Ltd
6.1.6 Nihon Kohden Corporation
6.1.7 Ontex Medical Devices Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd
6.1.8 Terumo Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
