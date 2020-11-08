India Patient Monitoring Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “India Patient Monitoring Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. India Patient Monitoring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244056

Scope of the Report:

As per the , patient monitoring devices are the devices that are used to continuously monitor the patient’s vital parameters, using a medical monitor, and collect medical and other forms of health data from individuals. With the medical needs of patients being at an all-time high, any further rise is expected to lead to significant growth in the patient monitoring market.

Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of the Indian patient monitoring market are the rising incidences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle changes, growing preference for home and remote monitoring, and ease of use and portability devices to promote growth.

India is among the top three countries with a high incidence of diabetes. The diabetic population in the country increased from 11.9 million in 1980, to around 69.1 million in 2015. The prevalence of diabetes in men has more than doubled in the country, from 3.7% to 9.1% from 1980-2015.

Indians are four times more likely to develop diabetes than other regions, such as Europe, because Indian diets are rich in saturated fats and carbohydrates, which add more extra calories and sugar than required by the body. Additionally, sedentary lifestyles and obesity are the other factors responsible for the high prevalence of diabetes. Therefore, the high prevalence of chronic diseases in India is expected to augment the growth of the patient monitoring market.

Owing to the rapid evolution of the market in the use of medical technology, medical device companies that are able to launch new innovative equipment will be rewarded with huge benefits. Major Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

BPL Group

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Dragerwerk AG

Spacelabs Healthcare

Schiller

Siemens Healthcare GmBH