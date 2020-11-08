Inductors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Inductors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Inductors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The different types of inductors covered in the scope of the study are Power Inductors and Frequency Inductors. The market is further segmented by different end-user verticals (Automotive, Computing, Aerospace & Defense, Communication, Consumer Electronics).

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Wide-Adoption of Consumer Electronic Devices Expected to Surge the Demand

– Globally, the growing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, portable gaming consoles, laptops, set-top boxes, and others, is the major factor that is driving the demand for various inductors. The evolution of touch screens and other advanced features in consumer electronics has led to attracting the consumers’ interest in technology and indulged them in spending on purchasing products.

– The rising standards of living have further contributed to the increase in the sales of consumer electronics. The growing penetration of technology and internet throughout the developing regions, primarily, has surged the consumer interest toward the adoption of advanced digital devices.

– There is a steady rise in focus on innovative consumer electronics that are connected. The advancements in technology, such as the development of 2-in-1 inductor array products, that has resulted in the productive use of limited circuit space in handheld devices, provides users with multiple product solutions.

– Smartphone functionality is continuously expanding, from fingerprint verification to controlling and monitoring the manufacturing plant or home security systems. The high-end smartphone uses about 15-25 power inductors. The usage of inductors in these products and the growing consumer electronic devices with increased digitalization are driving the growth of the inductor market.

United States to Account for a Significant Portion of the Market Demand

– Owing to their various applications, inductors are one of the primary components of many electronic systems. Due to such extensive usage, there has been an increase in the usage of inductors in many industries across North America.

– The US consumer goods business is one of the largest in the world. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the consumer goods market was estimated at USD 446 billion and is further expected to grow, thus bolstering the use of inductors.

– Inductors are also used in various electronic devices, such as motors, sensors, etc., in the US automotive industry. The automotive industry produced about 12 million passenger vehicles in 2016. The light vehicle sales accounted for 17.5 million units in 2016, according to International Trade Administration.

– Owing to increased applications in the US telecommunications and healthcare industries, fixed inductors are expected to register growth in the market. The healthcare sector is one of the sectors that has registered an increased expenditure over the past decade, in the United States. According to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the medical care for each person has increased to USD 9,990 per person.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Inductors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increase in Demand for Inductors in Automobiles

5.2.2 Adoption of Advanced Consumer Electronic Devices Drive Demand for Inductors

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Power Inductor

6.1.2 Frequency Inductor

6.1.3 Other Types

6.2 By End-User Vertical

6.2.1 Automotive

6.2.2 Computing

6.2.3 Aerospace & Defense

6.2.4 Communication

6.2.5 Consumer electronics

6.2.6 Other End-User Verticals

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 TDK Corporation

7.1.2 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

7.1.3 Sumida Corporation

7.1.4 Panasonic Corporation

7.1.5 AVX Corporation

7.1.6 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.1.7 Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd.

7.1.8 TOKIN Corporation

7.1.9 Delta Electronics Inc.

7.1.10 Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

7.1.11 Gowanda Electronics

7.1.12 Texas Instruments

7.1.13 ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp.

7.1.14 Houston Transformer Company Ltd.

7.1.15 Coilcraft, Inc.

7.1.16 ICE Components

7.1.17 Pulse Electronics Corporation

7.1.18 KEMET Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

