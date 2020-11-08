Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is referred to an industrial framework whereby a large number of devices or machines are connected and synchronized through the use of software tools and third-party platform technologies in a machine-to-machine and internet of things context. Nowadays, this can is termed as Industry 4.0. Various types of IoT services can be offered across industries.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Transportation Industry to Accelerate the Market Growth
– The market for industrial internet in the transportation industry remains positive, as investments in rail, road, and urban transport projects are poised to stay stable over the forecast period.
– The industrial fleet management services market is expected to experience significant traction during the forecast period. The value can be created by a large amount of data available in the space and by outlining comprehensive information that can help the reduction of fuel cost to a significant extent.
– Considering the number of vehicles on the road and the data coming out of those every single moment – the route, on the driver and the vehicle itself – industrial internet in this segment is expected to unlock huge potential during the forecast period.
– Moreover, the increasing number of the connected car in subsequent year will drive the transportation industry to next level by sharing data among themselves which can help in many ways such as reducing the traffic, fleet management, safety, public transit management, and optimal asset utilization.
Asia-Pacific to be Fastest Growing Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market
– Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in the overall industrial internet of things market. The huge market in this region is mainly due to the adoption of IoT across various industries, like manufacturing, healthcare, etc.
– There is a huge demand for IIoT in countries, like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, where this demand is attributed to the significant growth of the end users. The increased commercialization of the applications related to the internet of things in these developing countries is booming the market for IIoT.
– Initiatives from the government sectors are leading to huge encouragement among consumers to adopt this technology. The growing population and disposable incomes of consumers in this region, coupled with urbanization and large-scale industrialization, are factors accelerating the growth of the industrial internet of things market in the APAC region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Applications of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Proliferation of Smart Devices and Sensors in Plants
5.1.2 Growing Demand for Automated and Efficient Process
5.1.3 Increasing M2M Applications in the Market
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Initial Cost Challenging the Market
5.2.2 Lack of Information and Adoption Capability of Industry
5.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Technology Snapshot
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Hardware
6.1.2 Software
6.1.3 Service
6.2 By Industry Vertical
6.2.1 Transportation
6.2.2 Manufacturing
6.2.3 Oil & Gas
6.2.4 Utilities
6.2.5 Other Industry Verticals
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 General Electric Company
7.1.2 Broadcom Corporation
7.1.3 CGI Group Inc.
7.1.4 Oracle Corporation
7.1.5 IBM Corporation
7.1.6 Honeywell Automation
7.1.7 Siemens AG
7.1.8 SAP SE
7.1.9 PTC Inc.
7.1.10 Omron Corporation
7.1.11 Emerson Electric Co.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
