Industrial Lighting Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Industrial Lighting Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Industrial Lighting market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

In order to meet certain minimum requirements like cost-effectiveness, energy optimization, better productivity, and safety of a plant, many industries pay their utmost attention to evaluate any lighting system. Hence, the growth of the market is sustained by rapid industrialization across the globe which has fueled the demand for better quality Industrial Lighting Market. The industrial lighting market are bifurcated into different light source like LED, high-intensity discharge (HID) lighting, fluorescent lighting), which is being used in oil and gas, mining, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, warehouse.

Market Overview:

The Industrial Lighting Market was valued at USD 4025.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5179.2 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. With smart manufacturing gaining prominence across regions and the increasing demand for LEDs from industrial setups, smart lightning is expected to become a component of industrial automation over the forecast period.

– The availability of a wide range of lighting products at competitive prices and the increasing demand for energy efficient lighting systems across various industrial sectors are driving the market growth. For instance, in recent years, significant price reductions in LEDs has augmented the adoption of LED lighting products across the world.

– Furthermore, favorable government regulations regarding conventional lighting and energy consumption across the United States and China are anticipated to favor market growth.

– However, the initial cost required to integrate or replace the lighting system into manufacturing plants and production facilities is a costly affair, especially for small and medium industries. Major Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cree Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Dialight PLC

Legrand SA

Hubbell Incorporated

Zumtobel Group AG

Acuity Brands Inc.

Osram Licht AG

Trilux Lighting Ltd