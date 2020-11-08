Industrial Lighting Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Industrial Lighting Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Industrial Lighting market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
In order to meet certain minimum requirements like cost-effectiveness, energy optimization, better productivity, and safety of a plant, many industries pay their utmost attention to evaluate any lighting system. Hence, the growth of the market is sustained by rapid industrialization across the globe which has fueled the demand for better quality Industrial Lighting Market. The industrial lighting market are bifurcated into different light source like LED, high-intensity discharge (HID) lighting, fluorescent lighting), which is being used in oil and gas, mining, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, warehouse.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
LED Light Source is Expected to Hold Major Share
– LED has the feature such as longevity, energy efficiency, low operational / maintenance costs, and ability to deliver an increasingly shorter return on investment(ROI) which ultimately drive its demand in the industrial Lighting market.
– Recently, government associations and utility companies have started providing incentives in order to help reduce industrial energy consumption. For which, rebates were provided to help offset the cost of a facility LED conversion or retrofit to lower energy usage.
– Furthermore, many companies have been rolling out LED fixtures for both indoor and outdoor applications, retrofit applications, by which they are slowly expanding to hazardous environments as well.
– For instance, Cree Inc. in October 2018 launched LED LXB Series Linear High-Bay luminaires that are suitable for high ceilings, high ambient temperatures, and high-profile spaces. The company reported that the launch of LXB series is in-line with the ongoing demand for linear fixtures across new industrial constructions and even for fluorescent retrofit high-bay installations.
Asia-Pacific Region Witnessed to Hold Major Share
– As the majority of the customers in urban areas of the Asia-pacific region are growing their priority, the leading online retailers are increasingly turning to smaller distribution centers in urban areas to complement the larger out-of-town centers. In South Korea, for example, a new government initiative known as e-Logis Town is transforming old truck terminals and distribution centers into high-tech hubs, providing significant opportunities for industrial lighting solution vendors to enter the market landscape.
– The governments in the region are promoting the usage of energy efficient lighting solutions, which is expected to see the adoption of LED lights increase significantly. China, for instance, followed a 5-year plan of phasing-out incandescent light bulbs over 100 watts starting 1st October 2012 and has gradually extended the ban to those over 15 watts on 1st October 2016.
– India is set to witness investments close to INR 50,000 crore for the creation of warehousing facilities across the country, between 2018 and 2020. Different categories of warehousing are expected to create around 20,000 jobs during the three years to varying levels of specification and specialization.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Industrial Lighting Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Need for Energy Savings and Product Availability
4.3.2 Favorable Government Regulations
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of Implementation and Lack of Manufacturing Standards
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Light Source
5.1.1 LED
5.1.2 High-intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting
5.1.3 Fluorescent Lighting
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 High/Low Bay Lighting
5.2.2 Flood/Area Lighting
5.3 By End-user Application
5.3.1 Oil and Gas
5.3.2 Mining
5.3.3 Pharmaceutical
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 Warehouse
5.3.6 Other End-user Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.2 Cree Inc.
6.1.3 Eaton Corporation PLC
6.1.4 General Electric Company
6.1.5 Emerson Electric Co.
6.1.6 Dialight PLC
6.1.7 Legrand SA
6.1.8 Hubbell Incorporated
6.1.9 Zumtobel Group AG
6.1.10 Acuity Brands Inc.
6.1.11 Osram Licht AG
6.1.12 Trilux Lighting Ltd
6.1.13 Larson Electronics LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
