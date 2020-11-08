Industrial Protective Footwear Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Industrial Protective Footwear Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Industrial Protective Footwear market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244037

Scope of the Report:

Industrial footwear specialized in the protection of the worker from feet injuries (fingers, sole, ankles, etc.), produced by chemical products splatter, burns, electrical and mechanic risks, explosions, crushing, entrapment and stings, as well as water, humidity, heat, among others. By material, the market is divided into leather, rubber, plastic, and other materials, by end user the market is segmented into construction, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, chemical, mining, transportation, and other end users. The most preferred type of footwear is standard safety boots with protective 200-joule toe caps and midsole protection, which secure and support the ankle of the worker. The rising construction industry in the emerging economies, like China and India, is expected to drive the industrial protective footwear market in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The global industrial protective footwear industry is projected to grow at the significant growth rate in the near future due to the rise in the introduction of innovative products from key players. The risk of electric shocks are increasing as the importance of hybrid and fully electric vehicles continue to grow which is influencing the demand of high-quality safety shoes.

– The growing acceptance of ergonomically designed protective footwear from various industries is one of the major factor driving the market growth from the last few years. Additionally, industrial protective footwear help to reduce strain and lead to sufficient support of the feet. This is driving the industrial approach toward designing and manufacturing safety footwear, which is influencing the market growth. Major Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc.

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

VF Corporation

Bata Corporation

Dunlop Protective Footwear

Rock Fall (UK) LTD

Jallatte

Cofra Srl

Hewats Edinburgh