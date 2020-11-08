Industrial Protective Footwear Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Industrial Protective Footwear Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Industrial Protective Footwear market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Industrial footwear specialized in the protection of the worker from feet injuries (fingers, sole, ankles, etc.), produced by chemical products splatter, burns, electrical and mechanic risks, explosions, crushing, entrapment and stings, as well as water, humidity, heat, among others. By material, the market is divided into leather, rubber, plastic, and other materials, by end user the market is segmented into construction, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, chemical, mining, transportation, and other end users. The most preferred type of footwear is standard safety boots with protective 200-joule toe caps and midsole protection, which secure and support the ankle of the worker. The rising construction industry in the emerging economies, like China and India, is expected to drive the industrial protective footwear market in the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Leather Footwear to Witness Significant Demand during the Forecast Period
Leather industrial safety shoes hold a significant market share and are expected to retain their dominance during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. Leather suppliers across the globe are witnessing huge demand from industry safety shoe manufacturers as leather is a non-conductive material and is significantly used in protective footwear to offer safety against harmful electric shocks. A large number of local manufacturers are producing cheap safety shoes by using spurious and low-quality materials which is restraining the market growth. The key players in safety shoes are facing strong competition, due to the rising preference among consumers for locally made inexpensive shoes.
Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Increase in Demand for Leather Boots
Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a leading market over the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly driven by the introduction of regulations that mandate the usage of safety shoes in the work environment along with occupational safety standards. Growing adaptation of health and safety practices, in order to reduce workplace fatalities, are expected to surge the product demand for protective footwear over the forecast period. The significant growth of the construction industry in developing economies such as India and China is supporting the market growth in the region. In North America, the rising demand for industrial safety shoes in the region can be attributed to the growth of markets coupled with stringent legislation in the US. Additionally, North America will also witness the demand for women’s safety shoes, which is influencing the sales of safety shoes in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
