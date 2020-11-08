In-flight Catering Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “In-flight Catering Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. In-flight Catering market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
An airline food, in-flight meal, or airline meal is a meal served to passengers on board a commercial airliner. Specialist airline catering services prepare these meals and usually serve to passengers using an airline service trolley.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Segment Trends
Meals are expected to be the dominant food type in the in-flight catering market during the forecast period, due to the demand driven by the Asian and European airlines. However, in the United States, the financial pressures have forced to change the food service dynamics, more in favor of light snacks. Some airlines in the region serve meals that are available at an extra cost. However, the beverages segment is expected to obtain the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Geography Trends
The Asia-Pacific aviation sector is the fastest growing market in the world, and accounts for the highest number of aircraft orders among all the regions. Increase in disposable incomes and connectivity in some of the developing nations, such as India, Vietnam, and China have given the necessary impetus to the market. Asia-Pacific is a vast market in terms of culinary habits, and regions vary in their culinary preferences. Though India and China are neighboring countries, the culinary food habits of people in these two regions are significantly different. Food habits of passengers from the north vary from those of the south in the same country. These variations are likely to lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
In-flight Catering Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Food Type
5.1.1 Meals
5.1.2 Bakery and Confectionary
5.1.3 Beverages
5.1.4 Others
5.2 Flight Type
5.2.1 Full Service Carriers
5.2.2 Low Cost Carriers
5.2.3 Hybrid and Others
5.3 Aircraft Seating Class
5.3.1 Economy Class
5.3.2 Business Class
5.3.3 First Class
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America (United States, Canada)
5.4.1.1 Overview
5.4.1.2 Food Type
5.4.1.3 Flight Type
5.4.1.4 Aircraft Seating Class
5.4.2 Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
5.4.2.1 Overview
5.4.2.2 Food Type
5.4.2.3 Flight Type
5.4.2.4 Aircraft Seating Class
5.4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
5.4.3.1 Overview
5.4.3.2 Food Type
5.4.3.3 Flight Type
5.4.3.4 Aircraft Seating Class
5.4.4 Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
5.4.4.1 Overview
5.4.4.2 Food Type
5.4.4.3 Flight Type
5.4.4.4 Aircraft Seating Class
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, Iran, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
5.4.5.1 Overview
5.4.5.2 Food Type
5.4.5.3 Flight Type
5.4.5.4 Aircraft Seating Class
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Gate Gourmet
6.2.2 LSG Sky Chefs
6.2.3 Sats Ltd.
6.2.4 Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.
6.2.5 Dnata
6.2.6 Flying Food Group
6.2.7 Emirates Flight Catering
6.2.8 IGS Catering Services
6.2.9 Jetfinity
6.2.10 Newrest International Group S.A.S
6.2.11 Journey Group Plc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
