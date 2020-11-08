Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment that is provided to passengers, during a flight. In recent years, IFE has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increase in Retrofits of Cabin Interiors
Currently, the linefit segment has the highest market share, when compared to retrofit. However, it has become important for the airlines to upgrade their aircraft cabins, owing to the advent of new technologies, in order to attract more passengers with the amenities they offer. Technological integration also represents brand value. Hence, the airlines are upgrading and retrofitting their inflight entertainment and connectivity systems with newer ones. This is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the retrofit segment during the forecast period. Retrofit is being done on most of the current aircraft, which are already present with the operators. Various airlines, such as IDAIR and Lufthansa, are now installing newer IFEC on their flights as a retrofit option.
Rising Investments in Cabin Interior and Aviation Products by Airlines in Asia-Pacific
At present, North America dominates the inflight entertainment and connectivity market and is currently one of the main markets for IFEC providers. The large number of commercial aircraft in the United States is the main reason for the high market share of North America. However, the market in the region is beginning to saturate, and now the growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific market. The market in the region is evolving, owing to rising investments in cabin interior and other aviation products by the airlines in the region. Hence, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverable
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Content
5.1.2 Hardware
5.1.3 Connectivity
5.2 Fit
5.2.1 Retrofit
5.2.2 Linefit
5.3 Class
5.3.1 Economy Class
5.3.2 Business Class
5.3.3 First Class
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 Australia
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 Russia
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 North America
5.4.3.1 United States
5.4.3.2 Canada
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 South Africa
5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates
5.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 Latin America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Mexico
5.4.5.4 Rest of Latin America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Thales SA
6.4.2 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.3 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
6.4.4 Viasat Inc.
6.4.5 Gogo LLC
6.4.6 Panasonic Corporation
6.4.7 Kontron AG
6.4.8 Collins Aerospace
6.4.9 Safran
6.4.10 digEcor Inc.
6.4.11 Inmarsat PLC
6.4.12 Stellar Entertainment*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
