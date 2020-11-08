Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment that is provided to passengers, during a flight. In recent years, IFE has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems.

Market Overview:

The inflight entertainment and connectivity market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Increasing orders for newer generation aircraft, adoption of IFE systems by LCC operators, and the need to enhance passenger experience are the main drivers for the market.

– The adoption of features, like bring your own device (BYOD), are expected to generate growth opportunities for the market, in the years to come.

Thales SA

Honeywell International Inc.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Viasat Inc.

Gogo LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Kontron AG

Collins Aerospace

Safran

digEcor Inc.

Inmarsat PLC