Ingestible Sensors Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Ingestible Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Ingestible Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , ingestible sensors include recently approved event markers, adherence monitoring, and digital medicine systems such as Otsuka and Proteus’ Abilify MyCite tablet sensors, along with established modalities like capsule endoscopes and accompanying accessories. The ingestible sensor market is segmented on the basis of Component, Sensor Type, and Application, with each segment being further subdivided into subsegments like sensor type into the image sensor, pH sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, and other types of sensor.

Market Overview:

The global ingestible sensors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing demand for medical adherence monitoring, cost-effectiveness, the availability of reimbursements, technological advancements, and growing investments.

In the field of healthcare, ingestible sensors are used in patient monitoring, capsule endoscopy, and controlled drug delivery applications. Sensors for other diagnostic purposes, such as temperature sensors that can wirelessly transmit the core body temperature as it travels through the digestive tract, are also available in the market.

Chronic diseases demand unremitting adherence to medications and Unfortunately, the rates of adherence fluctuate widely across patients. Hence, effective patient monitoring and event marking, such as the dissolution of drugs, becomes imperative, especially in the case of drugs having severe side effects. Therefore, the global market for ingestible sensors is growing rapidly, as the adoption rates of new healthcare technology are ever increasing, and the need for better patient monitoring is higher than ever. Major Key Players:

CapsoVision, Inc.

HQ, Inc.

IntroMedic Co. Ltd

JINSHAN Science & Technology

Medtronic PLC (Given Imaging, Inc.)

Olympus Corporation