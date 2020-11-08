Ingestible Sensors Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Ingestible Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Ingestible Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , ingestible sensors include recently approved event markers, adherence monitoring, and digital medicine systems such as Otsuka and Proteus’ Abilify MyCite tablet sensors, along with established modalities like capsule endoscopes and accompanying accessories. The ingestible sensor market is segmented on the basis of Component, Sensor Type, and Application, with each segment being further subdivided into subsegments like sensor type into the image sensor, pH sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, and other types of sensor.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Diagnostics Segment is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share.
By application, the diagnostics segment of the market is believed to have the largest market size in 2018. The reason for this is due to the presence of capsule endoscopes for nearly two decades in the market. Capsule endoscopy has established itself as an effective and precise way of endoscopic imaging. As such, the reimbursements for capsule endoscopy procedures are also available in the developed markets. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is also expected to fuel the expansion of capsule endoscopy and is leading to the growth of the diagnosis segment of the market.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same over the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for ingestible sensors and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to retain its market share in the future owing to the increasing number of diseases and rising geriatric population. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North America region; this is due to the presence of reimbursements, high healthcare expenditure, and an increasing focus on preventive care in place of a curative approach.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
