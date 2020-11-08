Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The structure of insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) provides a steady supply of electricity, by reducing the congestion in power supply, which leads to optimized power utilization.They are known as Discrete and Modular when it comes to type. They are continuously being used in EV/HEV, Renewables, UPS, Rail and Motor Drives

Market Overview:

The global IGBT market was valued at USD 4.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.55 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.66 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The broad application range of IGBTs lured several new companies to venture into the market. IGBT activates/modifies electrical energy in several modern appliances, such as, cookers, microwaves, electric cars, trains, variable-frequency drives (VFDs), variable speed refrigerators, air conditioners, lamp ballasts, municipal power transmission systems, and stereo systems, which are well-equipped with switching amplifiers.

– Driven by carbon emission regulation, the automobile market is moving towards electrification of powertrains in electric and hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV), where conduction and switching losses are significantly reduced, having a direct impact on the overall efficiency.

– Sales of electric cars in Europe, North America, and China are creating new avenues for IGBTs, in order to support infrastructure and for manufacturing EV. Thus the stance of IGBT in the market is further strengthened.

– IGBTs could not penetrate into the market for lower voltage ranges (<400 V), as they do not show any major advantages when compared to MOSFETs. It cannot deal with limited free-wheeling current since it lacks body-drain diode and a large current tail. IGBTs are vulnerable to heating issues because they run at very high frequencies and under high power. Thermal characterization helps to optimize the IGBTs layout, structure and mounting to optimize its performance. Major Key Players:

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

ROHM Co. Ltd

SEMIKRON International GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Hitachi Ltd

ON Semiconductor