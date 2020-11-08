Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The structure of insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) provides a steady supply of electricity, by reducing the congestion in power supply, which leads to optimized power utilization.They are known as Discrete and Modular when it comes to type. They are continuously being used in EV/HEV, Renewables, UPS, Rail and Motor Drives
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
EV/HEV to Drive the Growth of IGBT
– Many new emerging technologies, such as the growth of electric cars and hybrid vehicles use IGBT modules since a higher level of reliability is required for the use in electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles than the typical industrial purposes.
– The reliability of IGBT modules as compared to other systems is the primary factor having a major influence on the growth of the market.
– According to EEI, the total EV sales for 2018 were up 40% compared to 2017. BMW and Volvo stood out with a much higher share of EV sales than other automakers (excluding Tesla).
– The United States, which hosts maximum EVs (thus having maximum market share for IGBT), has seen EV sales increasing over the years.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– In 2018, all electric vehicles have gained 3 % share in the mix since 2017, driven by growth in China.
– According to EVVOLUMES, largest growth contributor in 2018 was China, where sales increased by over 500 000 units to 1,2 million in 2018.
– China stood for 56 % of all plug-in sales, while in the case of Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV), 520 000, or 78 % more were sold in 2018. Majorly owing to the increasing production of electric vehicles in the region, the market is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
