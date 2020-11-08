Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Intelligent power modules (IPMs) are highly integrated and compact power modules. They enable the optimal utilization of power, in a wide range of industries. They are widely used in consumer electronics, servo drives, transportation, renewable energy, and others.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Renewable Energy to Drive the Adoption Rate for Intelligent Power Modules

– IPM applications in the renewable energy sector include usage in wind turbine inverters (both off-shore and on-shore), photovoltaic inverters, and micro-inverters.

– It is expected that around one-third of global power needs would be addressed by solar and wind energies, by 2040. This factor is expected to have a significant impact on the market studied, as IPM forms a critical component of these power architectures.

– With over 100 countries generating power from wind and a projected ten-fold increase in global production of electricity from wind, the market studied is projected to experience a boost.

– The increasing deployment of off-shore wind networks involving power transmission systems, based on high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology, where IPM is an essential component, is driving the market studied.

North America to Emerge as a Prominent Market for IPM

– North America is one of the most important regions in the market studied, owing to the presence of several established players in the region.

– The United States has one of the largest automotive markets across the globe, and is home to several global automotive and auto parts manufacturers. Some of the major automobile manufacturers based out of the region include Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Tesla. Tesla is at the forefront of technological innovation.

– With billions of dollars invested in the United States, the automotive industry, directly and indirectly, employs hundreds of thousands of US citizens. It was estimated that the automotive industry annually spends nearly USD 105 billion on R&D, worldwide, about USD 18 billion of which is spent in the United States, to incorporate newer and more advanced sensors into automobiles.

– With this growth in the automotive industry that is further expected to result in growth in hyrbid electric vehciles and autonomous cars, IPM in the region will witness an increased adoption as they will be used for better in-vehcile features.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Reliability through an Enhanced Level of Monitoring

4.3.2 High Potential for Growth of Electric Vehicles

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Sluggish Adoption of New Technologies

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Operational Voltage

5.1.1 600V

5.1.2 1200V

5.2 By Power Device

5.2.1 IGBT

5.2.2 MOSFET

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Consumer Electronics

5.3.2 Servo Drives

5.3.3 Transportation

5.3.4 Renewable Energy

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.2 Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

6.1.2 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.3 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Fairchild Semiconductors (ON Semiconductor – Parent Company)

6.1.5 Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.6 ROHM Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Vincotech GmbH

6.1.8 Future Electronics Inc.

6.1.9 ST Microelectronics NV

6.1.10 Powerex Inc.

6.1.11 ON Semiconductor Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

