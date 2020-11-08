Intelligent Transport Systems Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Intelligent Transport Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Intelligent Transport Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Intelligent transportation system (ITS) is the application of sensing, analysis, control, and communications technologies in transportation in order to improve safety, mobility, and efficiency. They can be applied to different modes of transport like roadways, railways, airways.

Market Overview:

The intelligent transport systems market was valued at USD 21.77 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 29.16 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.11% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Intelligent transport systems refer to the advanced technologies that are being applied to vehicles, infrastructure, and operating systems, which make the vehicles intelligent. As ITS technologies are being used in various industries beyond transportation and logistics, the demand for such systems is increasing rapidly.

– Government regulations and initiatives are the most important drivers for the growth and development of the intelligent transportation system market. With growing road safety concerns and increasing vehicle theft, governments across the world, especially in the United States, Europe, China, and Brazil among others are mandating the installation of factory-fitted telematics and safety devices in vehicles.

– Although such applications are increasing the demand for ITS across the world, the high cost of these systems is making it difficult for many manufacturers to keep the prices of the end-product low, leading to slow market penetration. Major Key Players:

