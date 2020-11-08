Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The IoT comprises of devices, applications, security, and connectivity, which all need a well-managed service. Therefore, solutions managing these devices have gained traction, owing to the growth in IoT.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of Wireless IoT Devices in the Agriculture Sector to Drive the Market Growth

– Application of technologies, like IoT, in the agriculture industry may have the greatest impact on the market. According to the UN, the global population is set to touch 9.6 billion by 2050, so, to feed this much population, the farming industry must embrace IoT.

– Framing technologies, such as smart and precision farming based on IoT technologies, are expected to enable farmers to reduce waste and enhance productivity ranging from the quantity of fertilizer utilized.

– In IoT-based smart farming, a system is built for monitoring the crop field with the help of sensors (light, humidity, temperature, soil moisture, etc.) and automating the irrigation system. The farmers can monitor the field conditions from anywhere. IoT-based smart farming is highly efficient, when compared with the conventional approach.

– The applications of IoT-based smart farming not only target conventional large farming operations, but also may be used to uplift other growing or common trends in agriculture, like organic farming, family farming (complex or small spaces, particular cattle and/or cultures, preservation of particular or high quality varieties etc.), and enhance highly transparent farming. This may enable the IoT managed services market to grow efficiently in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– As the Asia-Pacific region is developing, it holds major expansion potential, owing to the booming commercial sectors, like healthcare, safety and security, manufacturing, energy, and agriculture. This is enabling the IoT market to grow at a faster rate.

– Due to integration of blockchain and cryptographic processes across IoT security services, IoT offers centralized management of network and associated data, thereby reducing the business vulnerabilities and security concerns, as well as fueling the IoT in the engineering services market in this region.

– The countries, such as India, Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea, are the major contributors to the Asia-Pacific market, and the growing smart city implementation in this region is presenting the market with varied potential growth opportunities.

– Moreover, growing government initiatives to encourage healthcare providers and other healthcare organizations to adopt EHR and EMR technologies and aggressive investments from nonprofit entities and private sectors in different applications are some of the factors expected to drive IoT managed services market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Continuous Advancements in Cloud Technology for Huge Data Storage

4.3.2 Increasing Demand from Agriculture and Manufacturing Sector

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Exposure of Confidential Information Regarding Privacy

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Application

6.1.1 Network Management

6.1.2 Device Management

6.1.3 Data Management

6.1.4 Security Management

6.1.5 Other Applications

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Energy and Utilities

6.2.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3 Agriculture

6.2.4 Healthcare

6.2.5 BFSI

6.2.6 Retail

6.2.7 Government & Defense

6.2.8 Other End Users

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Atos SE

7.1.2 IBM Corporation

7.1.3 Capgemini SE

7.1.4 Infosys Limited

7.1.5 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

7.1.6 Harman International (Samsung )

7.1.7 Accenture PLC

7.1.8 Tech Mahindra Limited

7.1.9 Larsen & Toubro Infotech

7.1.10 Aricent Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

