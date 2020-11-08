Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Internet of Things (IoT) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Internet of Things (IoT) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Internet of Things (IoT) market in manufacturing is adding value to manufacturers, by making the proper decision regarding lead time, demand, inventory in hand, stockout, product visibility, inventory turnover, forecasting, and sales. It also helps the manufacturer to connect with both the upstream consumers and downstream suppliers, improving vendor relationships. IoT with its data properly manages and stores the bulks of data gathered from the transportation of raw material to final product delivery even up to after-sales service for a manufacturer. According to the application, one can use IoT services with various software depending upon the network connectivity.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Supply Chain and Logistics Management Application to Spur Growth in the Market
– There has been a substantial change in the supply chain, with the adoption of mobile devices and sensors which include RFID and GPS, to track inventory and assets in warehouses.
– Improved inventory management due to the availability of real-time visibility of items and the ability to track and keep a count of inventory, is a very important outcome of the implementation of IoT in manufacturing industries.
– The collection of manufacturing information, expiry date, manufacturing date, after sales status, and warranty period, using tracking devices like RFID tags, will improve efficiency in supply chain monitoring in the manufacturing process.
– According to SAS Institute, United Kingdom will get the most benefit from the manufacturing sector with IoT giving approximately around GBP 4032 million of the total economy. Similarly, other economies as well are expectde to invest heavily in automation of supply chain thereby driving the IoT adoption in overall manufacturing sector.
North America to be the Largest Market
– The market for IoT in manufacturing is mainly dominated by North America. This region has developed economies like the United States and Canada, which are heavily investing in the research and development (R&D) activities related to the market, thus contributing to the development of new technologies. With the early adoption of trending technologies, such as Mobility, Big Data, IoT, manufacturers are eager to integrate IoT technologies into their processes.
– Connected devices and data flow already finding their applications in manufacturing. Therefore, it is now possible to expected accelerated deliveries, as the cost of infrastructure is reduced. To stay competitive, manufacturers are leveraging IoT and analytics, to run and improve businesses. In the United States, about 35% of manufacturers collect and use data generated from smart sensors, to enhance manufacturing processes.
– According to a study, around 34% of the manufacturers believe it is extremely necessary that US manufacturers adopt IoT in operations. For manufacturers, IoT has become an ecosystem where software, cloud computing, and analytics tools are combined, to turn raw data from different sources into meaningful predictions and present them in easy-to-use interfaces. By 2025, the number of connected devices in the automation sector is expected to increase by a factor of 50.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Internet of Things (IoT) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rapid Growth and Technological Advancements in Data Analytics
4.2.2 Improved Supply Chain Management and Logistics at Lower Operational Costs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Standardized Interfaces and Limited Integration and Scalability
4.3.2 Security and Privacy Issues
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Intersection of IoT and Big Data Essential to the Future of Smart Manufacturing
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Industry Policies
4.8 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Software
5.1.1 Application Security Software
5.1.2 Data Management and Analytics Software
5.1.3 Monitoring Software
5.1.4 Network Management
5.1.5 Other Softwares
5.2 By Connectivity
5.2.1 Satellite Network
5.2.2 Cellular Network
5.2.3 RFID
5.2.4 NFC
5.2.5 Wi-Fi
5.2.6 Other Connectivities
5.3 By Services
5.3.1 Professional Services
5.3.2 System Integration and Deployment Services
5.3.3 Managed Services
5.3.4 Other Services
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Process Optimization
5.4.2 Predictive Maintenance
5.4.3 Asset Management
5.4.4 Workforce Management
5.4.5 Emergency and Incident Management
5.4.6 Logistics and Supply Chain Management
5.4.7 Inventory Management
5.5 By End-user Vertical
5.5.1 Automotive Manufacturing
5.5.2 Food and Agriculture Equipment Manufacturing
5.5.3 Industrial Equipment Manufacturing
5.5.4 Electronics and Communication Equipment Manufacturing
5.5.5 Chemicals and Materials Equipment Manufacturing
5.5.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 Latin America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.2 General Electric
6.1.3 Intel Corporation
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 Verizon Communication Inc.
6.1.6 AT&T Inc.
6.1.7 Qualcomm
6.1.8 Siemens AG
6.1.9 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.10 SAP SE
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
