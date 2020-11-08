Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Internet of Things (IoT) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Internet of Things (IoT) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244019

Scope of the Report:

Internet of Things (IoT) market in manufacturing is adding value to manufacturers, by making the proper decision regarding lead time, demand, inventory in hand, stockout, product visibility, inventory turnover, forecasting, and sales. It also helps the manufacturer to connect with both the upstream consumers and downstream suppliers, improving vendor relationships. IoT with its data properly manages and stores the bulks of data gathered from the transportation of raw material to final product delivery even up to after-sales service for a manufacturer. According to the application, one can use IoT services with various software depending upon the network connectivity.

Market Overview:

The internet of things (IoT) market in manufacturing was valued at USD 187.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 487.30 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period of 2019 -2024. As the demand for traceability and transparency rose in the last two decades, companies have started making the processes involved in the production of their product transparent. Data collection and analysis through IoT devices makes the whole process transparent for manufacturers.

– With the number of networked sensors increasing across production, supply chain and products, manufacturers are beginning to enter into a new generation of systems that enables automatic and real-time interactions among machines, systems, assets and things. The pervasiveness of connected devices is ﬁnding applicability across multiple segments of manufacturing and supply chain throughout the value chain.

– IoT in manufacturing can facilitate the production flow in a plant, as IoT devices automatically monitor development cycles, and manage warehouses as well as inventories. It is one of the reasons investment in IoT devices has skyrocketed over the past few decades. IoT in manufacturing, logistics and transportation is expected to rise to USD 40 billion by 2020. Major Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Verizon Communication Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Qualcomm

Siemens AG

Microsoft Corporation