Robotic Wheelchairs Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants DEKA Research & Development, Invacare, Matia Robotics

A growing number of aging and disabled people and upsurge in research & development, and raid technology revolutions in the industry will help to boost global robotic wheelchair market. The robotic wheelchair is powered wheelchairs with additional features of navigational intelligence. These wheelchairs are designed with sensors, assistive technologies, and controllers to manage movement. Robotic wheelchairs are flexible to be transformed into a bed, do not need support from others, and can be controlled with the help of mobile applications or WiFi. Additional features include cloud computing, mapping, and machine learning.

Latest Research Study on Robotic Wheelchairs Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Robotic Wheelchairs Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Robotic Wheelchairs. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

DEKA Research & Development (United States), Invacare Corporation (United States), Matia Robotics (United States), Pride Mobility Products Corporation (United States), Sunrise Medical (Germany), Permobil Corporation (Sweden), UPnRIDE Robotics (Israel), Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA. (Germany), WHILL (United States) and Farnell UK (United Kingdom)

Market Drivers

Increasing Population of Physically Disabled People

Rising Aging Population

Upsurge in Spinal Cord Injuries

Market Trend

Growing Demand Of Solar Powered Robotic Wheelchair

Rising Trend of Automation Enabling Enhanced Returns on Investments

High Adoption Due To Advanced Facility

Restraints

High Selling and Operational Cost of Robotic Wheelchair

Opportunities

Huge Opportunity Due To Technological Advancement Including IOT Compatibility, Navigation, Obstacle Sensors

Higher Awareness Regarding Smart Wheelchairs with Advancements in Technology

Challenges

Complexity in Product Design and Real-time Performance Difficulties

Type (Rear Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs, Front Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs, Mid-wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs), Application (Residential Sector, Commercial Sector), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Robotic Wheelchairs Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Table of Content: Covid-19 Impact On Robotic Wheelchairs Market:

Study Scope

1.1 Robotic Wheelchairs Market Competition by Manufacturers (Market Share, Y-o-Y Growth, Market Revenue, Rank)

1.2 Market Concentration

1.3 Comparative Market Share Analysis (Leaders and Emerging Players) [2018-2019]

1.2 Robotic Wheelchairs Market Characteristics

1.3 Robotic Wheelchairs Market Scenario by Region

1.4 Robotic Wheelchairs Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Robotic Wheelchairs Historic Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Robotic Wheelchairs Historic Market Analysis by Application

1.4.3 Robotic Wheelchairs Historic Market Analysis By ………….

1.4.4. Robotic Wheelchairs Historic Market Analysis by ………….

——

Market Company Profiles

2.1 Overview

2.2 Production & Services (2018-2025)

2.3 Financial Performance (2018-2025)

2.4 Strategy

2.5 <Company Name>

Future & Forecast Data Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis (2019-2025) Robotic Wheelchairs Manufacturing Cost Analysis Robotic Wheelchairs Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis Robotic Wheelchairs Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers; Post COVID Analysis… Robotic Wheelchairs Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis (2018-2025) Robotic Wheelchairs Research Finding and Conclusion Robotic Wheelchairs Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Robotic Wheelchairs Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Robotic Wheelchairs Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



