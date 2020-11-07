Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Trends 2020, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2026 | Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö

“

The report titled Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Hollingsworth & Vose, NSG, Hokuetsu Corporation, Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Lydall, Chongqing Zaisheng Technology, Saint-Gobain, Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass, Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Market Segmentation by Product: Long Glass Fiber

Short Glass Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application: Roof Material

Industrial Filtration

Plasterboard

Electronics & Automobiles

Floor Covering

Others



The Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Overview

1.1 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Product Scope

1.2 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Long Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Short Glass Fiber

1.3 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Segment by Downstream Industry

1.3.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Comparison by Downstream Industry (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Roof Material

1.3.3 Industrial Filtration

1.3.4 Plasterboard

1.3.5 Electronics & Automobiles

1.3.6 Floor Covering

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid as of 2019)

3.4 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size by Downstream Industry

5.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Historic Market Review by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Revenue Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Price by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Forecast by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Revenue Forecast by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Price Forecast by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

6 United States Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

7 Europe Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

8 China Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

9 Japan Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

11 India Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Business

12.1 Johns Manville

12.1.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johns Manville Business Overview

12.1.3 Johns Manville Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Johns Manville Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.1.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.2 Owens Corning

12.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.2.2 Owens Corning Business Overview

12.2.3 Owens Corning Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Owens Corning Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

12.3.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Business Overview

12.3.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.3.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Development

12.4 Hollingsworth & Vose

12.4.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Business Overview

12.4.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.4.5 Hollingsworth & Vose Recent Development

12.5 NSG

12.5.1 NSG Corporation Information

12.5.2 NSG Business Overview

12.5.3 NSG Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 NSG Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.5.5 NSG Recent Development

12.6 Hokuetsu Corporation

12.6.1 Hokuetsu Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hokuetsu Corporation Business Overview

12.6.3 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.6.5 Hokuetsu Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Jiangsu Changhai Composite

12.7.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Business Overview

12.7.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.7.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Recent Development

12.8 Lydall

12.8.1 Lydall Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lydall Business Overview

12.8.3 Lydall Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Lydall Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.8.5 Lydall Recent Development

12.9 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology

12.9.1 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Business Overview

12.9.3 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.9.5 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Recent Development

12.10 Saint-Gobain

12.10.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.10.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

12.10.3 Saint-Gobain Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Saint-Gobain Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.10.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.11 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

12.11.1 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Business Overview

12.11.3 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.11.5 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Recent Development

12.12 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

12.12.1 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Business Overview

12.12.3 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

12.12.5 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Recent Development

13 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid

13.4 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Distributors List

14.3 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Trends

15.2 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Challenges

15.4 Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

