Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026 | Viscom, Omron Corporation, Nordson

The report titled Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Viscom, Omron Corporation, Nordson, ViTrox Corporation, NIKON, Test Research, Inc, Saki Corporation, Waygate Technologies, Goepel Electronic, Scienscope, SEC, Unicomp Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: 2D AXI

3D AXI



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others



The Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Overview

1.1 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Scope

1.2 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 2D AXI

1.2.3 3D AXI

1.3 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Segment by Downstream Industry

1.3.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Comparison by Downstream Industry (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive Electronics

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Industrial Electronics

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Downstream Industry

5.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Historic Market Review by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Price by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Forecast by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Forecast by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Price Forecast by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

6 United States Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

8 China Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

9 Japan Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

11 India Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Business

12.1 Viscom

12.1.1 Viscom Corporation Information

12.1.2 Viscom Business Overview

12.1.3 Viscom Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Viscom Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.1.5 Viscom Recent Development

12.2 Omron Corporation

12.2.1 Omron Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Omron Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Omron Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Omron Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.2.5 Omron Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Nordson

12.3.1 Nordson Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nordson Business Overview

12.3.3 Nordson Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nordson Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.3.5 Nordson Recent Development

12.4 ViTrox Corporation

12.4.1 ViTrox Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 ViTrox Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 ViTrox Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ViTrox Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.4.5 ViTrox Corporation Recent Development

12.5 NIKON

12.5.1 NIKON Corporation Information

12.5.2 NIKON Business Overview

12.5.3 NIKON Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 NIKON Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.5.5 NIKON Recent Development

12.6 Test Research, Inc

12.6.1 Test Research, Inc Corporation Information

12.6.2 Test Research, Inc Business Overview

12.6.3 Test Research, Inc Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Test Research, Inc Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.6.5 Test Research, Inc Recent Development

12.7 Saki Corporation

12.7.1 Saki Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Saki Corporation Business Overview

12.7.3 Saki Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Saki Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.7.5 Saki Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Waygate Technologies

12.8.1 Waygate Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Waygate Technologies Business Overview

12.8.3 Waygate Technologies Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Waygate Technologies Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.8.5 Waygate Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Goepel Electronic

12.9.1 Goepel Electronic Corporation Information

12.9.2 Goepel Electronic Business Overview

12.9.3 Goepel Electronic Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Goepel Electronic Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.9.5 Goepel Electronic Recent Development

12.10 Scienscope

12.10.1 Scienscope Corporation Information

12.10.2 Scienscope Business Overview

12.10.3 Scienscope Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Scienscope Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.10.5 Scienscope Recent Development

12.11 SEC

12.11.1 SEC Corporation Information

12.11.2 SEC Business Overview

12.11.3 SEC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 SEC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.11.5 SEC Recent Development

12.12 Unicomp Technology

12.12.1 Unicomp Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 Unicomp Technology Business Overview

12.12.3 Unicomp Technology Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Unicomp Technology Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered

12.12.5 Unicomp Technology Recent Development

13 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI)

13.4 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Distributors List

14.3 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Trends

15.2 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Challenges

15.4 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

