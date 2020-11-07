Cable Glands Market Growth 2020, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends by 2026 | Amphenol, Emerson, ABB

“

The report titled Global Cable Glands Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cable Glands market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cable Glands market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cable Glands market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cable Glands market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cable Glands report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cable Glands report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cable Glands market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cable Glands market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cable Glands market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cable Glands market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cable Glands market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amphenol, Emerson, ABB, TE Connectivity, Eaton, Hubbell Incorporated, Axis Communications, PFLITSCH GmbH, CMP Products, Lapp Group, Hummel AG, WISKA, Weidmüller Interface, BARTEC Group, R.Stahl AG, Warom Group, Bimed Teknik, El Sewedy Electric, CCG Cable Terminations, Beisit Electric Tech, Jacob GmbH, Cortem, Metal Craft Industries, Caledonian Cables, Sealcon

Market Segmentation by Product: Plastic and Polymer Glands

Metal Glands



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas

Mining

Construction

Railway

Chemical

Aerospace

Power and Energy

Others



The Cable Glands Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cable Glands market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cable Glands market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cable Glands market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cable Glands industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cable Glands market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cable Glands market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cable Glands market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cable Glands Market Overview

1.1 Cable Glands Product Scope

1.2 Cable Glands Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cable Glands Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Plastic and Polymer Glands

1.2.3 Metal Glands

1.3 Cable Glands Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cable Glands Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Railway

1.3.6 Chemical

1.3.7 Aerospace

1.3.8 Power and Energy

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Cable Glands Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Cable Glands Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Cable Glands Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Cable Glands Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Cable Glands Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Cable Glands Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cable Glands Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Cable Glands Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cable Glands Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Cable Glands Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Cable Glands Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Cable Glands Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Cable Glands Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Cable Glands Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Cable Glands Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Cable Glands Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Cable Glands Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Cable Glands Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Cable Glands Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Cable Glands Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cable Glands Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cable Glands as of 2019)

3.4 Global Cable Glands Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Cable Glands Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Cable Glands Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Cable Glands Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Cable Glands Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cable Glands Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Cable Glands Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cable Glands Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cable Glands Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cable Glands Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Cable Glands Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Cable Glands Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Cable Glands Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cable Glands Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Cable Glands Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cable Glands Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cable Glands Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cable Glands Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cable Glands Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Cable Glands Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Cable Glands Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Cable Glands Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Cable Glands Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Cable Glands Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Cable Glands Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Cable Glands Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cable Glands Business

12.1 Amphenol

12.1.1 Amphenol Corporation Information

12.1.2 Amphenol Business Overview

12.1.3 Amphenol Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Amphenol Cable Glands Products Offered

12.1.5 Amphenol Recent Development

12.2 Emerson

12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Emerson Business Overview

12.2.3 Emerson Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Emerson Cable Glands Products Offered

12.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABB Business Overview

12.3.3 ABB Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ABB Cable Glands Products Offered

12.3.5 ABB Recent Development

12.4 TE Connectivity

12.4.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.4.2 TE Connectivity Business Overview

12.4.3 TE Connectivity Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 TE Connectivity Cable Glands Products Offered

12.4.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

12.5 Eaton

12.5.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.5.2 Eaton Business Overview

12.5.3 Eaton Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Eaton Cable Glands Products Offered

12.5.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.6 Hubbell Incorporated

12.6.1 Hubbell Incorporated Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hubbell Incorporated Business Overview

12.6.3 Hubbell Incorporated Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Hubbell Incorporated Cable Glands Products Offered

12.6.5 Hubbell Incorporated Recent Development

12.7 Axis Communications

12.7.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

12.7.2 Axis Communications Business Overview

12.7.3 Axis Communications Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Axis Communications Cable Glands Products Offered

12.7.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

12.8 PFLITSCH GmbH

12.8.1 PFLITSCH GmbH Corporation Information

12.8.2 PFLITSCH GmbH Business Overview

12.8.3 PFLITSCH GmbH Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 PFLITSCH GmbH Cable Glands Products Offered

12.8.5 PFLITSCH GmbH Recent Development

12.9 CMP Products

12.9.1 CMP Products Corporation Information

12.9.2 CMP Products Business Overview

12.9.3 CMP Products Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 CMP Products Cable Glands Products Offered

12.9.5 CMP Products Recent Development

12.10 Lapp Group

12.10.1 Lapp Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lapp Group Business Overview

12.10.3 Lapp Group Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Lapp Group Cable Glands Products Offered

12.10.5 Lapp Group Recent Development

12.11 Hummel AG

12.11.1 Hummel AG Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hummel AG Business Overview

12.11.3 Hummel AG Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Hummel AG Cable Glands Products Offered

12.11.5 Hummel AG Recent Development

12.12 WISKA

12.12.1 WISKA Corporation Information

12.12.2 WISKA Business Overview

12.12.3 WISKA Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 WISKA Cable Glands Products Offered

12.12.5 WISKA Recent Development

12.13 Weidmüller Interface

12.13.1 Weidmüller Interface Corporation Information

12.13.2 Weidmüller Interface Business Overview

12.13.3 Weidmüller Interface Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Weidmüller Interface Cable Glands Products Offered

12.13.5 Weidmüller Interface Recent Development

12.14 BARTEC Group

12.14.1 BARTEC Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 BARTEC Group Business Overview

12.14.3 BARTEC Group Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 BARTEC Group Cable Glands Products Offered

12.14.5 BARTEC Group Recent Development

12.15 R.Stahl AG

12.15.1 R.Stahl AG Corporation Information

12.15.2 R.Stahl AG Business Overview

12.15.3 R.Stahl AG Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 R.Stahl AG Cable Glands Products Offered

12.15.5 R.Stahl AG Recent Development

12.16 Warom Group

12.16.1 Warom Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Warom Group Business Overview

12.16.3 Warom Group Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Warom Group Cable Glands Products Offered

12.16.5 Warom Group Recent Development

12.17 Bimed Teknik

12.17.1 Bimed Teknik Corporation Information

12.17.2 Bimed Teknik Business Overview

12.17.3 Bimed Teknik Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Bimed Teknik Cable Glands Products Offered

12.17.5 Bimed Teknik Recent Development

12.18 El Sewedy Electric

12.18.1 El Sewedy Electric Corporation Information

12.18.2 El Sewedy Electric Business Overview

12.18.3 El Sewedy Electric Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 El Sewedy Electric Cable Glands Products Offered

12.18.5 El Sewedy Electric Recent Development

12.19 CCG Cable Terminations

12.19.1 CCG Cable Terminations Corporation Information

12.19.2 CCG Cable Terminations Business Overview

12.19.3 CCG Cable Terminations Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 CCG Cable Terminations Cable Glands Products Offered

12.19.5 CCG Cable Terminations Recent Development

12.20 Beisit Electric Tech

12.20.1 Beisit Electric Tech Corporation Information

12.20.2 Beisit Electric Tech Business Overview

12.20.3 Beisit Electric Tech Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Beisit Electric Tech Cable Glands Products Offered

12.20.5 Beisit Electric Tech Recent Development

12.21 Jacob GmbH

12.21.1 Jacob GmbH Corporation Information

12.21.2 Jacob GmbH Business Overview

12.21.3 Jacob GmbH Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Jacob GmbH Cable Glands Products Offered

12.21.5 Jacob GmbH Recent Development

12.22 Cortem

12.22.1 Cortem Corporation Information

12.22.2 Cortem Business Overview

12.22.3 Cortem Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Cortem Cable Glands Products Offered

12.22.5 Cortem Recent Development

12.23 Metal Craft Industries

12.23.1 Metal Craft Industries Corporation Information

12.23.2 Metal Craft Industries Business Overview

12.23.3 Metal Craft Industries Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Metal Craft Industries Cable Glands Products Offered

12.23.5 Metal Craft Industries Recent Development

12.24 Caledonian Cables

12.24.1 Caledonian Cables Corporation Information

12.24.2 Caledonian Cables Business Overview

12.24.3 Caledonian Cables Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Caledonian Cables Cable Glands Products Offered

12.24.5 Caledonian Cables Recent Development

12.25 Sealcon

12.25.1 Sealcon Corporation Information

12.25.2 Sealcon Business Overview

12.25.3 Sealcon Cable Glands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Sealcon Cable Glands Products Offered

12.25.5 Sealcon Recent Development

13 Cable Glands Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Cable Glands Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cable Glands

13.4 Cable Glands Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Cable Glands Distributors List

14.3 Cable Glands Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Cable Glands Market Trends

15.2 Cable Glands Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Cable Glands Market Challenges

15.4 Cable Glands Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

