Food Emulsifiers Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Food Emulsifiers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Food Emulsifiers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Food emulsifiers are either synthetic or natural food additives, which assist the stabilization and formation of emulsions by reducing surface tension at the oil-water interface.

This report on the global food emulsifiers market offers key insights into the latest developments. The report analyzes the recent trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market space. The global food emulsifier market is segmented, based on type, application, and geography.

The global food emulsifiers market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 31.1% of the market.

– There is a growing demand for specialty food ingredients, such as emulsifiers, in various applications, due to functional properties, such as protein strengthening, starch complexing, and aerating.

Additionally, with the increasing demand for high transparency on the ingredients used in consumers' food, the market for clean-label food ingredients is expected to drive the market for food additives, such as emulsifiers.

Dupont Danisco

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group

BASF SE

Stepan Co.

Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd

Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Lonza Group AG

Puratos Group NV

AAK AB