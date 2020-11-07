Dairy Alternative Products Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Dairy Alternative Products Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Dairy Alternative Products market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Dairy alternative products refer to a category of foods that include imitation of dairy products, which are similar in product attributes like taste and texture to genuine dairy products.

The report analyzes the recent trends, drivers, and challenges, affecting the market space for the dairy alternative sector. By product type, the market is divided into food and beverage. Food has been further segmented into yogurt, cheese, frozen desserts, and other foods. The beverage segment has been further segregated into soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and other beverages.

Market Overview:

The dairy alternative products market was valued at USD 13.76 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.85%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 44.6% of the market.

Improved consumer preferences for non-dairy products, with a myriad of food choices, has enabled them to get most of the nutrients they need without sacrificing taste. Most of the consumers are seen switching from dairy to dairy-free products, because they are constantly getting aware of the fact that dairy-free diets may help alleviate certain problems, including digestive distress, an inability to lose weight, acne, and irritable bowel syndrome. Higher availability of dairy alternative products, along with growing awareness regarding benefits of dairy alternatives, will continue to drive the market over the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Groupe Danone

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd

Freedom Foods Group Ltd

Dean Foods Company

Blue Diamond Growers

Kikkoman Corporation

Campbell Soup Company

Hain Celestial Group

Goya Foods Inc.

Califia Farms

Edward & Sons Trading Co.

Pure Harvest

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Daiya Food Inc.

Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company

Earth’s Own Food Company