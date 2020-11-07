All news

Prebiotic Ingredient Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Prebiotic Ingredient

The “Prebiotic Ingredient Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Prebiotic Ingredient market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Prebiotic ingredients are the non-digestible food ingredients used in the gut to increase populations of healthy bacteria, aid digestion, and enhance the production of valuable vitamins.

Market Overview:

  • The prebiotic ingredients market was valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.2%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 43.3% of the market.
  • The increasing importance of nutraceuticals, on account of the rising health awareness, consumer shift toward natural ingredients, and regulatory support intended to promote the inclusion of functional ingredients are expected to fuel up the demand for inulin and FOS, as functional ingredients. Since there is a general increase in health consciousness across the world, and as probiotics and prebiotics are the recent synonyms for improved gut health, the market for prebiotic ingredients, such as inulin, is experiencing a visible growth.

    Major Key Players:

  • Beneo
  • Orafti SA
  • Tereos Group
  • Ingredion Inc.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • DowDuPont Inc.
  • Royal Freisland Campina NV
  • Kerry Group
  • Cosucra
  • groupe Warcoing SA
  • Sensus BV
  • Nexira SAS
  • Nutriagaves De Mexico SA De CV

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing Demand for Nutraceuticals

    Globally, nutraceutical products are gaining importance and are becoming a part of consumers’ daily dietary practice. The main reason for this growing popularity is the change in consumer lifestyle and increase in awareness. Increasing intake of high-fiber functional food and prebiotics by the food and beverage industry is linked to benefits, such as improved digestion, lower stress response, better hormonal balance, and a decrease in cardiovascular diseases. These benefits raise awareness among the consumers, which drives market growth. The increasing importance of nutraceuticals, on account of the rising health awareness, consumer shift toward natural ingredients, and regulatory support intended to promote the inclusion of functional ingredients are expected to fuel up the demand for inulin and FOS, as functional ingredients.

    Europe to Dominate the Market

    Increasing demand for fortifying food with prebiotic ingredients is expected to increase the market expansion of prebiotic ingredients in Europe. Inulin is widely utilized in the food processing sector, as it is a good and healthy substitute for fat and sugar. A rise in concerns about diabetes and obesity across the region will further encourage demand for prebiotic-based fortified food and beverages.

    Germany holds the top position in the foodservice sector in Europe, accounting for one of the major consumers for the additive and ingredient market, including emulsifiers in the region. Bakery and confectionery sector of the country consumes the largest part of the emulsifiers, while the meat industry emerges as a growing sector for the market, promising to drive the market studied in the coming years.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Prebiotic Ingredient Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Geography
    5.1.1 North America
    5.1.1.1 United States
    5.1.1.2 Canada
    5.1.1.3 Mexico
    5.1.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.1.2 Europe
    5.1.2.1 Germany
    5.1.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.1.2.3 France
    5.1.2.4 Russia
    5.1.2.5 Spain
    5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.1.3 Asia – Pacific
    5.1.3.1 China
    5.1.3.2 Japan
    5.1.3.3 India
    5.1.3.4 South Korea
    5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
    5.1.4 South America
    5.1.4.1 Brazil
    5.1.4.2 Argentina
    5.1.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.1.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.1.5.1 United Arab Emirates
    5.1.5.2 Saudi Arabia
    5.1.5.3 South Africa
    5.1.5.4 Egypt
    5.1.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Beneo-Orafti SA
    6.3.2 Tereos Group
    6.3.3 Ingredion Inc.
    6.3.4 Cargill Inc.
    6.3.5 DowDuPont Inc.
    6.3.6 Royal Freisland Campina NV
    6.3.7 Kerry Group
    6.3.8 Cosucra-groupe Warcoing SA
    6.3.9 Sensus BV
    6.3.10 Nexira SAS
    6.3.11 Nutriagaves De Mexico SA De CV

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

