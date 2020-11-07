Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Coffee Pods and Capsules Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Coffee Pods and Capsules market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099036

Scope of the Report:

Coffee pods and capsules are single or more than single-serving of coffee beans that are tamped, pre-measured, and packed in as pods and capsules. These are designed to withstand the pressure of a capsule coffee machine and requires pressure to brew the product.

Market Overview:

The coffee pods and capsules market is predicted to record a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The market is highly driven by increasing usage of single-serve coffee in households, especially in North American and European regions. Consumers are willing to purchase coffee machines to recreate the cafe style experience at home. This has led key players in the coffee market to introduce coffee pods that are compatible with popular machines, such as Nespresso, to exploit this trend. In 2014, more than 25 million Keurig® and K-Cup® Brewers were installed in homes and offices across America, with millions more being sold each quarter. Major Key Players:

Nestle

Acorn Holdings BV

Kraft Foods

DD IP HOLDER LLC (Dunkin Brands)

Luiga Lavazza SpA