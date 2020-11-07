Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Coffee Pods and Capsules Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Coffee Pods and Capsules market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Coffee pods and capsules are single or more than single-serving of coffee beans that are tamped, pre-measured, and packed in as pods and capsules. These are designed to withstand the pressure of a capsule coffee machine and requires pressure to brew the product.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Coffee Pods and Capsules in Online Retail Channels
The number of orders placed for coffee capsules grew by 53% over the past 12 months and accounted for more than half of all coffee orders online. Nespresso and K-Cup, by Keurig, lead in online sales of coffee capsules in the United States. Nestlé accounted for 5% of its sales through online retail channels, which is up from 2.9% in 2012, and this includes the rise in sales through e-grocery retailers and pure-play e-commerce operators like Amazon, along with direct-to-consumer sales of Nespresso capsules and other items. The online retailing segment had a value share approaching 27% of the single-serve coffee maker market in 2018 and is predicted to further gain significant market share during the forecast period.
Europe Recorded the Highest Market Share
The European coffee pods and capsules market is highly dominated by Switzerland, with a market share of 16.02% in 2017, followed by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy among other countries. A growing number of European consumers who are willing to pay higher prices for high-quality coffee, and the increasing interest in specialty coffee, and K-Cups is reflected in the growing number of coffee bars, small roasters, small local brands, and baristas. This in turn, is driving the European coffee pods and capsules market. With the rise in market value for coffee pods and capsules, the number of private label players entering the market is expected to increase in the European region, over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five-Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Pods
5.1.2 Capsules
5.2 By Sales Channel
5.2.1 On-trade
5.2.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket
5.2.3 Specialty Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Sales Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Italy
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia – Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 South America
5.3.4.2 Middle East
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Key Strategies Adopted
6.2 Brand Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Nestle
6.3.2 Acorn Holdings BV
6.3.3 Kraft Foods
6.3.4 DD IP HOLDER LLC (Dunkin Brands)
6.3.5 Luiga Lavazza SpA
6.3.6 Gloria Jean’s Coffees
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
