Fragrances and Perfumes Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Fragrances and perfumes have improved the grooming habits of individuals and have become important products of day-to-day life. Perfume and fragrance products are used to relieve unpleasant body smell produced due to sweating.

The fragrances and perfumes market was valued at USD 52.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to be worth USD 72.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. Key players in the market studied are focusing on developing natural fragrances, primarily due to the rising concerns regarding an issue related to synthetic fragrances, such as allergies and toxins. For instance, LUXE brand is positioning itself as a natural fragrance brand and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement. Increasing consumer expenditure on personal care products and rising awareness regarding the therapeutic benefits associated with fragrance are driving the market's growth. The growing popularity of perfumes and increasing demand for higher fragrance concentration are driving the sales of parfums (pure perfume), which have 15% to 40% fragrance concentration.

Major Key Players:

Coty Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

L’Oral SA

LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Revlon Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

Abdul Samad Al Qurashi

Herms International SA

Este Lauder Companies Inc.

Oriflame Holding AG

Inter Parfums Inc.