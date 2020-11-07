Health and Fitness Club Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Health and Fitness Club Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Health and Fitness Club market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The health and fitness club market report offers key insights into the latest developments. Based on the service type, the market is further segmented into membership fees, total admission fees, and personal training and instruction services. The geographical segmentation offers holistic, as well as specific market sentiments of every region around the world, along with their representative countries.

The health and fitness club market was valued at USD 94.30 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 147.11 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Consumers are willing to spend more on health and fitness club, with health aspect playing as a key role to drive the market growth across the world. The rising number of health clubs and gym with personal training and latest fitness equipment is attracting consumers to join the health and fitness clubs, which is likely to influence the market growth in upcoming years. Increasing equipment and facility spaces in fitness clubs, such as hot yoga studios, high altitude training rooms, metabolic testing equipment, medical exercise areas, and day spas are gaining popularity among the consumers, which is further supporting the market growth. Attractive membership fees offered by fitness clubs, increasing spending on marketing and advertisement, are helping the health and fitness clubs to generate more revenue. Major Key Players:

Planet Fitness Inc.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc.

UFC GYM

Crunch Fitness

The Bay Club Company

Gold’s Gym International Inc.

Equinox Holdings Inc.

24 Hour Fitness USA Inc.

Self Esteem Brands LLC

EXOS

LTF Holdings INC.

LA Fitness International LLC