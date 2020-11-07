Meat Substitutes Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Meat Substitutes Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Meat Substitutes market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The meat substitutes market consists of a wide variety of products, prepared from ingredients derived from plant-based and other organic sources.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Preference for Plant-based Proteins
The market for meat-based proteins recorded high demand, globally, in the past decade, with most of the population in Europe and North America highly dependent on the meat products for necessary, daily protein intake. Though meat proteins provide the required content of amino acid for the body, they are highly associated with cholesterol content, which proved to be a leading cause for serious health issues. This became the primary reason for an increase in the demand for plant-based protein food, especially in developed countries, like the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. With modified technologies, the companies are targeting consumers, by coming up with innovative products with similar properties as real meat. These meat substitutes are made with a combination of soy, wheat, and pea protein to attain the desired structure. With the adoption of western cuisine, the countries in Asia are also shifting toward meat substitutes, which is expected to drive the market. Australia and China are the two major countries that are rapidly shifting toward plant-based proteins.
Europe Dominates the Global Market
The market across the United Kingdom is one of the frontrunners in scaling the demand for meat substitutes, where consumer ate approximately 4.4. billion meat-free dinners in 2018, according to statistics shared by supermarket sales. Apart from meat-free products, consumers were also inclined toward purchasing free-from products, such as gluten-free. Some of the key factors facilitating the demand for meat substitutes include health consciousness, ethics related to safeguarding the environment, and surging cost of meat, motivating consumers to seek alternative sources. The shift toward consumption of meat alternatives is largely driven by the growing millennial, where the demographics at most, consider in understanding the food source, animal welfare issues, and impact on the environment while making decisions related to purchasing.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Meat Substitutes Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter Five Forces Framework
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Tofu
5.1.2 Tempeh
5.1.3 TVP ( Textured Vegetable Protein)
5.1.4 Seitan
5.1.5 Other Product Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Italy
5.2.2.6 Spain
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia – Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Conagra Brands Inc.
6.3.2 Amy’s Kitchen Inc.
6.3.3 Blue Chip Group
6.3.4 Kelloggs Co.
6.3.5 The Campbell Soup Company
6.3.6 Beyond Meat Inc.
6.3.7 Vegabom Healthy Option
6.3.8 The Superbom
6.3.9 Impossible Foods Inc.
6.3.10 The Tofurky Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
