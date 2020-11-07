Meat Substitutes Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Meat Substitutes Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Meat Substitutes market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The meat substitutes market consists of a wide variety of products, prepared from ingredients derived from plant-based and other organic sources.

Market Overview:

The meat substitutes market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) recorded a revenue of USD 4,223.45 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6,590.38 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.9%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Rising consumer awareness on negative health effects, associated with the consumption of meat, is leading to a shift toward a vegan diet. This is most likely to contribute to the evolution of meat substitutes, globally. Additionally, the benefits of cholesterol-free protein, with meat-like texture, are one of those key factors promoting the growth of meat substitute products. High processing cost involved in the production of meat substitutes, as compared to natural meat, has led to a high price of meat substitute products, like Tofu, Tempeh, and other protein alternatives, and this is expected to hinder the market growth, especially in countries, like India, Brazil, Mexico, etc. For meat substitutes, like Tempeh, Tofu, and Seitan, which originated from Asian countries, like Indonesia, China, and Japan, respectively, the market recorded a high penetration rate in the Asia-Pacific region. The market is highly dominated by soy-based meat substitutes, followed by wheat-based. Major Key Players:

Conagra Brands Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

Blue Chip Group

Kelloggs Co.

The Campbell Soup Company

Beyond Meat Inc.

Vegabom Healthy Option

The Superbom

Impossible Foods Inc.