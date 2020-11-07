Taiwan Pet Food Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Taiwan Pet Food Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Taiwan Pet Food market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The Taiwanese pet food market consists of two main groups namely, foreign-owned and local companies. Foreign companies account for major chunk of the market, with few local Taiwanese’s companies that account for 30% of the market share. Products from the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand are easily available, due to the increase in the e-commerce industry of Taiwan.The report contains an analysis on various parameters of the Taiwanese pet food market. The study includes various kinds of food given to pets, like cats, dogs, birds, etc., in Taiwan.The market has been segmented based on the type of animal, product, ingredient, pricing, and sales channel. The study involves analysis of pet food and market demand.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Taiwan Pet Food Market is segmented by Product into Dry Pet Food
The dry pet food segment of the market studied was valued at USD 128.85 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 149.81 million by 2024, projecting to register a CAGR of 3.56%, during the forecast period.The growth of the segment can be attributed to the fact that these are pocket- and user-friendly options that are also easy to store, as they can be left out in open without worries amidst the busy schedules of owners. Along with providing nutrition, some of the specially formulated dry pet foods are used for cleaning teeth. This feature helps dry pet food capture more market share, than liquid pet food. Dry pet food is majorly used for dogs and cats, as dogs are becoming symbols of affluence, in Taiwan. By product, the dry pet food segment accounts for about 80% of the market share. The major players of the dry pet food segment are – Vegepet, Benefit, and Taiwan DoggyMan Trading Co. Ltd.
Taiwan Pet Food Market is segmented by Animal Type into Dogs
Taiwan has more than 1.8 millions dogs. Among them, more than 17.6% of dogs were owned by households. With an increase in pet adoption rate and single-income population, an immense growth has been observed in the adoption of dogs as pets. 60% of the total dog population is small breed and senior dogs account for 30% of the total. With the help of the Animal Protection Act, Taiwan has created many animal shelters and adoption systems for the welfare of dogs. Taiwan imports huge amounts of dog pet food, as most dogs in the country consume pet food. The trend has changed from feeding dogs with leftovers and table scraps to branded pet food. Few owners cook food in their own homes with ingredients like dry fruits and vegetables for their dogs, whereas few feed their dogs with commercially available pet food.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Taiwan Pet Food Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Dry Pet Food
5.1.1.1 Grain-free
5.1.1.2 Other Products
5.1.2 Wet Pet Food
5.1.2.1 Grain-free
5.1.2.2 Other Wet Pet Food
5.1.3 Veterinary Diet
5.1.4 Treats/Snacks
5.1.5 Liquid Food
5.1.6 Organic Product
5.2 Pricing
5.2.1 Economic Segment
5.2.2 Premium Segment
5.2.3 Super Premium Segment
5.3 Animal Type
5.3.1 Dog
5.3.2 Cat
5.3.3 Bird
5.3.4 Other Animals
5.4 Ingredient Type
5.4.1 Animal-derived
5.4.2 Plant-derived
5.4.3 Cereals and Cereal Derivatives
5.4.4 Other Ingredient Types
5.5 Sales Channel
5.5.1 Specialized Pet Shop
5.5.2 Internet Sales
5.5.3 Hypermarket
5.5.4 Others (Grocery, Non-grocery Store)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Mars Inc.
6.3.2 Nestle SA (Purina)
6.3.3 Colgate Palmolive ( Hill’s Pet Nutrition)
6.3.4 Nutriara Alimentos Ltda
6.3.5 InVivo NSA
6.3.6 Agrolimen SA
6.3.7 Mogiana Alimentos SA
6.3.8 Heristo AG
6.3.9 Deuerer
6.3.10 Wellpet
6.3.11 J.M.Sucker (Big Heart)
6.3.12 Diamond Pet Foods
6.3.13 Blue Buffalo
6.3.14 Merrick Pet Care
6.3.15 Sunshine Mills
6.3.16 Ainsworth Pet Nutrition
6.3.17 Yamahisa Pet Care
6.3.18 Debifu Pet Products Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
