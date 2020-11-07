Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.
Scope of the Report:
Plant protection may be defined as the measures taken to protect cultivated plants against diseases, pests, as well as weed and grasses. The US-EPA’s pesticide law defines a pesticide(with certain minor exceptions) as a substance or mixture of substances intended for preventing, destroying, repelling, or mitigating any pest or substance or mixture of substances intended for use as a plant regulator, defoliant, or desiccant or any nitrogen stabilizer. Mainly four kinds of pesticides have been considered in the report, which includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and others. In addition, the report takes account of both synthetic pesticides and bio-pesticides for analysis. The report presents a wide-ranging analysis of market share, size, and volume of the crop protection chemicals market in Chile.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Technological Innovation in the Crop Protection Sector is driving the market
Various ongoing innovations in agriculture are expected to have a positive impact on the crop protection chemicals market in Chile. For instance, the application of epigenetics in developing new fungicide formulation, digital farming tools, and precision farming with a precise amount of chemicals for getting proper yield among others, are likely to drive the demand for pesticides in Chile.
Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market is Segmented by Applications into Crop-based Products
The Ministry of Agriculture’s Agricultural and Livestock Protection Service (SAG) must approve the use of pesticides. This agency regulates the use of pesticides in Chile. In Chile, the agrochemicals market is quite competitive, with Bayer occupying the topmost position, followed by Syngenta and Agricola National S.A.C(ANASAC). The market for crop-based pesticide application occupies a larger market share of 85%, with grains and cereals dominating this segment
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Origin
5.1.1 Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals
5.1.2 Bio-based Crop Protection Chemicals
5.2 Product Group
5.2.1 Herbicides
5.2.2 Insecticides
5.2.3 Fungicides
5.2.4 Other Crop Protection Chemicals
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Grains and Cereals
5.3.2 Oilseeds and Pulses
5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.3.4 Turf and Ornamental Grass
5.3.5 Other Applications
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Adama Chile SA
6.3.2 Anasac Chile SA
6.3.3 BASF Chile SA
6.3.4 Bayer SA
6.3.5 Cheminova SA
6.3.6 DowDuPont Chile SA
6.3.7 NuFarm
6.3.8 Isagro SpA
6.3.9 Sumitomo Corporation (Chile) Limitada
6.3.10 Syngenta
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
