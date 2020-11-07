Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Chile Crop Protection Chemicals market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Plant protection may be defined as the measures taken to protect cultivated plants against diseases, pests, as well as weed and grasses. The US-EPA’s pesticide law defines a pesticide(with certain minor exceptions) as a substance or mixture of substances intended for preventing, destroying, repelling, or mitigating any pest or substance or mixture of substances intended for use as a plant regulator, defoliant, or desiccant or any nitrogen stabilizer. Mainly four kinds of pesticides have been considered in the report, which includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and others. In addition, the report takes account of both synthetic pesticides and bio-pesticides for analysis. The report presents a wide-ranging analysis of market share, size, and volume of the crop protection chemicals market in Chile.

Market Overview:

The Chile crop protection chemicals market was valued at USD 390 million in the year 2018 and is projected to reach USD 540 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.31% in the forecast period. The drivers identified in this market include the need for increased agricultural productivity, an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, decreasing arable land, technological innovation in crop protection sector, increasing herbicide resistance, and increased rate of adoption of GM technology. The restraints identified in this market are environmental and ecological damages, government regulations on agro chemicals, food safety issues, and increased health concerns.

Major Key Players:

Adama Chile SA

Anasac Chile SA

BASF Chile SA

Bayer SA

Cheminova SA

DowDuPont Chile SA

NuFarm

Isagro SpA

Sumitomo Corporation (Chile) Limitada