Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Parkinson’s disease drugs market has been segmented by the mechanism of action and geography. BY mechanism of action, the market studied is segmented into dopamine agonists, anticholinergic, MAO-B inhibitors, amantadine, carbidopa-levodopa, COMT inhibitors, and other mechanisms of action. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic disorder that gradually leads to progressive deterioration of motor functions, caused by the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells. Parkinson’s disease drugs market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing cases of Parkinson’s disease, with the growth in aging population levels. Therefore, it may drastically result in increasing the market size during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical firms are developing new and improved therapies for Parkinson’s disease (PD), and recently, there have been some major product launches in Parkinson disease therapeutics and other assistive therapeutics. For instance, Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ amantadine extended-release capsules / Gocovri launched in Jan 2018, which was the first drug indicated for dyskinesia developed due to long-term use of levodopa. Furthermore, most of the global firms have a robust drug pipeline for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, and as per the estimates, the forecast period may witness the launch of a few blockbuster drugs. Major Key Players:

Merck & Co. Inc.

Impax Laboratories Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Mylan NV

Boehringer Ingelheim

GlaxoSmithKline plc

M Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Pfizer Inc.