Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099025
Scope of the Report:
Parkinson’s disease drugs market has been segmented by the mechanism of action and geography. BY mechanism of action, the market studied is segmented into dopamine agonists, anticholinergic, MAO-B inhibitors, amantadine, carbidopa-levodopa, COMT inhibitors, and other mechanisms of action. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099025
Key Market Trends:
COMT (Catechol-O-Methyltransferase) Inhibitors are expected to Register Robust growth
Carbidopa-levodopa Therapy is the most effective medication for alleviating the motor symptoms of PD. However, it has been observed that this medication is not as effective as intended. Therefore, it is imperative that co-therapeutic agents, such as COMT (catechol-O-methyltransferase) inhibitors, are used along with carbidopa-levodopa therapy. The two most common COMT inhibitors, used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, are Comtan (entacapone) and Tasmar (tolcapone). Both these medications are available in the form of tablets. In addition, these medications are routinely prescribed in conjunction with carbidopa-levodopa therapy.
The United States Represents the Largest Market for Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics
According to the National Institute of Health, approximately 1.2 million people in the United States are predicted to have Parkinson’s disease by 2030. It is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States. In addition, there are thousands of patients who go undetected. As the aging population levels continue to grow, the number of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease (PD) will continue to grow, and this is expected to double by 2040. The sheer number of Parkinson’s disease patients, combined with the availability of reimbursements and high awareness, is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high cost of Parkinson’s disease therapeutics in the United States also leads to significant market size in terms of revenue. The average cost of Parkinson’s medication is approximately USD 2,500 per year and Parkinson’s-related surgery can cost up to USD 100,000 per patient.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099025
Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population
4.2.2 Recent Drug Approvals
4.2.3 Growing Awareness
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Generic Competition to Key Therapies
4.3.2 High Cost of Treatment
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Mechanism of Action
5.1.1 Dopamine Agonists
5.1.2 Anticholinergic
5.1.3 MAO-B inhibitors
5.1.4 Amantadine
5.1.5 Carbidopa-levodopa
5.1.6 COMT Inhibitors
5.1.7 Other Mechanisms of Action
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.2 Impax Laboratories Inc.
6.1.3 AbbVie Inc.
6.1.4 Mylan NV
6.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim
6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc
6.1.7 M Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.8 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.10 Novartis AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Commercial Vehicle Transmission Oil Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Mobile POS Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
OBD Interface Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co
DNA Sequencing Technologies Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026
3D Medical Printing Systems Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Fuel Oxygenates Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
Serial ATA Cables Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
EVA Packaging Lining Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026
Sewing Machines Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
Commercial Property Insurance Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co