All news

In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

sambit.k

In-Vitro Toxicology Testing

The “In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099024

Scope of the Report:

In-vitro toxicity testing is referred to as the method of scientifically analyzing the effects of lethal or toxic chemical materials either on mammalian cells or on cultured bacteria. In-vitro testing methods are performed mainly for the purpose of identifying potentially harmful chemicals and/or for confirming the deficiency of certain toxic properties in the initial stages of the development of possibly useful novel substances, including therapeutic drugs, agricultural chemicals, and even food additives.

Market Overview:

  • The in-vitro toxicology testing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Factors that are driving market growth include the opposition to the use of animals in pre-clinical research, significant advancements in-vitro toxicology assays, and growing awareness regarding drug product safety.
  • In-vitro tests provide toxicity information in a cost-effective and timesaving manner. It is anticipated that rapid advances in biomedical sciences will result in the development of newer and advanced in-vitro test strategies for hazard characterization. Toxicity testing is slowly becoming proficient with various advanced technologies aiding the process. It is currently poised to take advantage of promising revolutions from the field of biotechnology. The applications of toxicity testing are set to increase with advances in biotechnology, resulting in a demand for the same in the market. The advances in toxicity testing practices, such as bioinformatics, computational toxicology, epigenetics, etc., hold the potential for a paradigm shift from whole-animal testing to in-vitro methods that evaluate changes in various processes, which use cell lines and other cellular components. A number of emerging fields and techniques are contributing major new insights for understanding biologic responses to chemicals in human tissues. These advances are expected to drive the growth of the in-vitro toxicology market during the forecast period.
  • However, the screening process is quite stringent for the approval of any healthcare molecule. Many molecules fail in the toxicity study stage and are barred from entering the market. In-vitro toxicology testing as an alternative to animal testing is by default always under the lens, as it is intended to replace a fully approved method for toxicity study (animal testing). This is because in-vitro toxicology testing has to match closely to the standards from in-vivo animal testing. Regulators, including the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has issued guidance with regard to in-vitro studies to be conducted during drug development. However, current regulatory guidance does not address specific study designs for in-vitro toxicity testing. The experimental procedures and documentation of data for in-vitro testing should be rigorous, reproducible, with specific analytical methods, along with documentation of assay procedures and results. Therefore, these stringent regulations are restraining the growth of the in-vitro toxicology testing market, globally. Other factors, such as incapability of in-vitro models to determine autoimmunity and immunostimulation, are also acting as major restraints for the market studied.

    Major Key Players:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bio
  • Rad Laboratories
  • Covance
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • GE Healthcare
  • Merck KGaA
  • Promega Corporation
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099024

    Key Market Trends:

    Cell Culture is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Technology Type

    Recent inventions and advances in human cell culture exposure, as well as test systems, have allowed the expansion and development of in-vitro assay systems, which are predictive, demonstrative and suitable for toxicity screening of a varied range of chemicals including nanomaterials and airborne materials. In-vitro toxicology involves using cells or tissues grown or maintained in a controlled laboratory environment to examine the toxic properties of various compounds and mixtures. This further enables one to examine the toxicity of xenobiotics at the basic level of the cell without involving the interplay of complex physiological systemic effects, which are often observed in entire organisms. However, definite cellular functions could be studied with primary cell cultures obtained from specific tissues such as the kidney or gills for ionic homeostasis, liver for xenobiotic biotransformation, and the nerve cells for neurotransmitter signaling effects.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Do So in the Forecast Period

    Over the past few years, technical advancements and supportive government regulations have led to the rapid development of innovative, cost-effective testing for establishing drug, device, chemical and cosmetic safety, in North America. The significant increase in investment in instruments and the ongoing expansion of laboratory capabilities, across the region, currently, enable clients to establish toxicological profiles of medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals. These investments include an expansion of the existing cell/tissue culture capabilities, flow cytometry, and mass spectrometry facilities, apart from the introduction of high throughput screening, automation, and multiplexing technologies for biomarker analysis.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099024

    In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Opposition to the Usage of Animals in Pre-clinical Research
    4.2.2 Significant Advancements In-vitro Toxicology Assays
    4.2.3 Increasing Awareness Regarding Drug Product Safety
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Incapability of In-vitro Models to Determine Autoimmunity and Immunostimulation
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework for the In-vitro Tests
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technology
    5.1.1 Cell Culture
    5.1.2 High Throughput
    5.1.3 Molecular Imaging
    5.1.4 OMICS
    5.2 By Method
    5.2.1 Cellular Assay
    5.2.2 Biochemical Assay
    5.2.3 In Silica
    5.2.4 Ex-vivo
    5.3 By Application
    5.3.1 Systemic Toxicology
    5.3.2 Dermal Toxicity
    5.3.3 Endorine Disruption
    5.3.4 Occular Toxicity
    5.3.5 Other Applications
    5.4 By End User
    5.4.1 Pharmaceutical Industry
    5.4.2 Cosmetics & Household Products
    5.4.3 Diagnostics
    5.4.4 Chemicals Industry
    5.4.5 Food Industry
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.1.1 US
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.1.3 Mexico
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.2.1 Germany
    5.5.2.2 UK
    5.5.2.3 France
    5.5.2.4 Italy
    5.5.2.5 Spain
    5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.3.1 China
    5.5.3.2 Japan
    5.5.3.3 India
    5.5.3.4 Australia
    5.5.3.5 South Korea
    5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.5.4.1 GCC
    5.5.4.2 South Africa
    5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.5.5 South America
    5.5.5.1 Brazil
    5.5.5.2 Argentina
    5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.2 Agilent Technologies
    6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories
    6.1.4 Covance
    6.1.5 Eurofins Scientific
    6.1.6 GE Healthcare
    6.1.7 Merck KGaA
    6.1.8 Promega Corporation
    6.1.9 Quest Diagnostics
    6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Antifouling Coating Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

    Metallized Rollstock BOPET Film Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

    Bicycle Shifters Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

    Glass Pasteur Pipettes Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

    Sulfur Chemicals Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

    Medical Dynamometer Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

    TPU Elastomers Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

    Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

    Hydroxyzine Pamoate Oral Capsules Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

    BIPV Modules Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

    Silicone Gel Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

    Flip-Up Motorcycle Helmets Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co