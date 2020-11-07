Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The "Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
Cardiac rhythm management is a part of electrophysiology, which is used to manage the functioning of the heart. The last decade has observed an ongoing evolution and the use of cardiac rhythm management devices, including cardiac resynchronization therapy, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and loop recorders. General practitioners (GP) are increasingly involved in the follow-up and management of patients with these devices.
Key Market Trends:
Defibrillator is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Product Type
As per the American Heart Association (AHA), survival from cardiac arrest got doubled when bystanders used a publicly-available automated external defibrillator (AED) rather than just wait until emergency responders arrived. Bystanders used an AED in 18.8% of such cases. Cardiac arrest victims who received a shock from a publicly-available AED had far more chances of survival and being discharged from the hospital than those who did not, accounting for 66.5% versus 43%. Therefore, it has been estimated that about 1,700 lives are saved in the United States every year by bystanders using a defibrillator. This indicates that the usage of defibrillators has experienced a significant rise, globally, over the recent years.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to have the largest market share for cardiac rhythm management, due to the developed healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, and rising incidence of arrhythmias demanding more cardiac implants. According to a report by the US CDC, more than 75,000 hospitalizations are attributed to atrial fibrillation. Also, it is highlighted that a large part of the American population suffers from atrial fibrillation. Therefore, it is expected to rise further in the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is another region with high potential for this market, due to the rising healthcare expenditure by the government, the increasing the prevalence of cardiac disorders and the growing per capita income of the population in the South Asian countries.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.2.3 Rise in the Use of Ambulatory and Home Servies for Cardiac Monitoring
4.2.4 Favorable Reimbursement Policies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Effects of Therapeutic Radiation on Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Devices
4.3.2 High Cost of Devices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Defibrillators
5.1.1.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDS)
5.1.1.1.1 Subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD)
5.1.1.1.2 Transvenous ICD (T-ICD)
5.1.1.2 External Defibrillators (ED)
5.1.1.2.1 Manual External Defibrillators (MEDS)
5.1.1.2.2 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDS)
5.1.2 Pacemakers
5.1.2.1 Implantable Pacemakers (ICPS)
5.1.2.2 External Pacemakers
5.1.3 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices
5.1.3.1 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D)
5.1.3.2 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott
6.1.2 Abiomed
6.1.3 Biotronik SE & Co KG
6.1.4 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.6 LivaNova Plc
6.1.7 Medtronic PLC
6.1.8 SchillerAG
6.1.9 Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co., Ltd
6.1.10 Zoll Medical Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
