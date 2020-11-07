Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Cardiac rhythm management is a part of electrophysiology, which is used to manage the functioning of the heart. The last decade has observed an ongoing evolution and the use of cardiac rhythm management devices, including cardiac resynchronization therapy, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and loop recorders. General practitioners (GP) are increasingly involved in the follow-up and management of patients with these devices.

The cardiac rhythm management devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, technological advancements, a rise in the use of ambulatory and home services for cardiac monitoring, and favorable reimbursement policies.

The increasing instance of cardiovascular disorders is one of the foremost factors driving the cardiac rhythm management devices market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, cardiovascular diseases account for more than 30% of deaths. Also, nearly 33.5 million people, globally, are suffering from atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is the most common type of serious arrhythmia. With the rise in the aging population in America and Europe, a number of patients suffering from heart rhythm disorders are likely to witness an increase and this is a cause for concern.

However, the therapeutic radiation used in cancer treatment can influence the operation of a patient with implantable cardiac rhythm devices. The implantable device technology uses complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) which are vulnerable to damage by the therapeutic doses of radiation, but it can vary according to the type of device in use. This factor is one of the major factors that limits the scope of using cardiac rhythm management devices, as the implants are highly sensitive and their malfunctioning may have serious consequences. On the other hand, the high cost of these devices with limited insurance coverage is limiting the growth of the market.

