Pharmacovigilance Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Pharmacovigilance Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Pharmacovigilance market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Pharmacovigilance is the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding, and prevention of adverse effects or any other drug-related problems. The focus of pharmacovigilance is on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and drug toxicity. The pharmacovigilance market comprises of all types of adverse events reporting conducted during clinical trials in hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare sectors.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical Companies are Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the End User Segment

In the end user segment of the pharmacovigilance market, pharmaceutical companies are believed to have the largest market size.

The role of pharmaceutical companies is to invest in the R&D of new compounds, have the commitment to bring a new drug to market to enhance the patients’ health and quality of life, strict governance to conduct clinical trials, product development activities as well as conduct relations with patients and healthcare professionals in accordance with ethical and legal principles. A major pharmaceutical company, such as Astra, has over 100 permanent, experienced staff in pharmacovigilance within its R&D organization in Sweden and the United Kingdom, and a similar number in local operating companies worldwide. This development has been driven by the increased recognition of the role of pharmacovigilance, the investigation, and marketing of a wider range of diverse medicinal products and more stringent and detailed regulatory requirements.

Such developments that are occurring in the pharmaceutical companies are helping the pharmacovigilance market grow.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for pharmacovigilance and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Due to the shifting of high costs of in-house pharmacovigilance activities to CROs, the pharmacovigilance system in the United States is moving from a passive to a proactive role in the healthcare system. According to a 2017 publication in the Journal of American Medical Association, one out of three drugs in the United States may have the safety issues. Therefore, a need for modifying the current protocols for quick communication between healthcare providers and the FDA needs to be strengthened. Additionally, as more biosimilars would be available in the near future, accurately matching the adverse event is highly important. With that, the United States has a large market share of 56% in North America and is expected to register a growth rate of 12.3% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

