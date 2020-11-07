Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Single-use device (SUD) reprocessing includes cleaning, disinfection, sterilization, as well as testing and restoration of the technical and functional safety of the used device. Reprocessing of SUDs makes it possible for hospitals to maintain patient care quality while saving substantial amounts of money. The more devices are reprocessed the greater financial benefits. This report analyzes the market trends of patient monitoring equipment, future growth, and the regional market of the same.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Electrophysiological Cardiac Catheters Segment is Poised to Register Robust Growth.
The utilization of single-use percutaneous catheters is generally done in interventional cardiology, but there has been an increasing number of cardiac interventions and the consequent economic load demand for assessing SUDs’ reuse. When safety and efficiency are assured by SUD reprocessing, substantial saving can be achieved in interventional cardiology, both at the departmental and national level, contributing to optimizing budget allocation for the healthcare system. The American Society of Cardiac Arrhythmias issued a favorable opinion to the reprocessing of electrophysiological devices to the FDA. The FDA classifies Electrophysiological Cardiac Catheters in Class 2 surgical devices and allows its reprocessing in the United States.
The United States to Dominate the Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market.
The United States accounted for the largest market, accounting for around 86% of the North American market and is expected to witness a high CAGR of nearly 19% over the forecast period. The United States is followed by European countries, which is the next leading region in terms of revenue. Moreover, the single-use medical device reprocessing market is growing in Asia-Pacific, and the reuse of single-use devices in most of Asia is becoming common, particularly for injection needles. However, for the most part, there are no national regulations governing the reuse of SUDs and, thus, third-party reprocessors do not offer their services in most of the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
