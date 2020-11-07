Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Single-use device (SUD) reprocessing includes cleaning, disinfection, sterilization, as well as testing and restoration of the technical and functional safety of the used device. Reprocessing of SUDs makes it possible for hospitals to maintain patient care quality while saving substantial amounts of money. The more devices are reprocessed the greater financial benefits. This report analyzes the market trends of patient monitoring equipment, future growth, and the regional market of the same.

Market Overview:

The single-use medical device reprocessing market was valued at USD 1,858.2 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 15.24% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Reprocessing of single-use devices (SUDs) helps in saving costs and reducing medical waste. Reuse of single-use devices involves regulatory, ethical, medical, legal, and economic issues and has been extremely controversial for more than two decades. However, due to its cost saving nature and sustainability, single-use reprocessing of medical devices is now gaining recognition as a promising prospect. Along with cost reduction, it also results in environmental sustainability. SUD reprocessing is one of the top healthcare supply chain strategies used to reduce cost and optimize resources. Major Key Players:

Medline

Nescientific Inc.

ReNu medical

Sterilmed Inc.

SteriPro

Stryker

Suretek Medical