Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Viral Vector Manufacturing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Viral Vector Manufacturing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, viral vectors represent one of the primary tools that can be used to deliver genetic material into cells. Viral vectors can be utilized in gene therapy, for the treatment of different diseases, such as heart defects, metabolic diseases, cancers, and neurodegenerative disorders. Viral vectors that are based on adenoviruses, adeno-associated viruses, lentiviruses, retroviruses, herpes simplex viruses, and baculovirus, among others, are being routinely used in life science research, and are finding their applications in vaccinology and novel drug delivery approaches.

The report gives a detailed analysis of the types of viral vectors, the diseases it deals with, and its applications along with the geographical considerations.

Market Overview:

The viral vector manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market include the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases, the increasing number of clinical studies, and availability of funding for gene therapy development, and potential applications in novel drug delivery approaches.

Currently, several viral vector-based drugs have been approved. For instance, Gendicine™, the first gene therapy drug uses an oncolytic adenovirus vector, GlyberaRR (Alipogene tiparvovec) is a recombinant AAV product for lipoprotein lipase deficiency, and StrimvelisR which is a lentivirus vector for severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) was approved in Europe. Furthermore, the second-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus-1 expressing GM-CSF (Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor) was recently approved for melanoma treatment in Europe and the United States, under the name T-vec (talimogene laherparepvec). Furthermore, there are significant government initiatives for the development of precision and personalized medicine in place, which are supplementing the R&D activities of academia and the industry. The government initiatives are driving the market’s growth through direct funding, increasing awareness, and streamlining the regulatory environment via changes, such as fast track approval processes.

Hence, owing to the availability of funding, the market for viral vector manufacturing is expected to grow in the future. Major Key Players:

