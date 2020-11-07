Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "Viral Vector Manufacturing Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Viral Vector Manufacturing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the scope of this report, viral vectors represent one of the primary tools that can be used to deliver genetic material into cells. Viral vectors can be utilized in gene therapy, for the treatment of different diseases, such as heart defects, metabolic diseases, cancers, and neurodegenerative disorders. Viral vectors that are based on adenoviruses, adeno-associated viruses, lentiviruses, retroviruses, herpes simplex viruses, and baculovirus, among others, are being routinely used in life science research, and are finding their applications in vaccinology and novel drug delivery approaches.
The report gives a detailed analysis of the types of viral vectors, the diseases it deals with, and its applications along with the geographical considerations.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Cancer Sub-segment is Expected to Grow Faster in the Disease Segment
In the field of oncology, viral vector-based gene therapy has demonstrated steady progress. A multitude of viral vectors has been engineered for both therapeutic and preventive applications, in cancers. A critical development in viral vector-based cancer therapy has been the application of engineered and naturally occurring oncolytic viral vectors. These vectors are programmed to specifically replicate inside the cancer cells and induce toxic effects, which ultimately results in apoptosis. The attractive features of viral vectors relate to their capability to provide high levels of transgene expression, in a broad range of host cells.
The high demand for effective therapeutics for the management of cancers, the presence of fast track approval process, and the prospects of novel drugs to turn into blockbuster products are primary reasons responsible for the significant R&D investments in the field of viral vector-based cancer therapeutics, which, in turn, is driving the market’s growth.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend in the Future As Well
North America currently dominates the market for viral vector manufacturing and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest market share in the North American region owing to factors, such as the high adoption rate of new therapies and high awareness of the general population. The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, such as cancer, an aging population, growing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, and favorable government initiatives are the factors responsible for the significant market size in the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders, Cancer, and Infectious Diseases
4.2.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies And Availability of Funding For Gene Therapy Development
4.2.3 Potential Applications in Novel Drug Delivery Approaches
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Gene Therapies
4.3.2 Challenges in Viral Vector-manufacturing Capacity
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Adenoviral Vectors
5.1.2 Adeno-associated Viral Vectors
5.1.3 Lentiviral Vectors
5.1.4 Retroviral Vectors
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 By Disease
5.2.1 Cancer
5.2.2 Genetic Disorders
5.2.3 Infectious Diseases
5.2.4 Other Diseases
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Gene therapy
5.3.2 Vaccinology
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cobra Biologics
6.1.2 Finvector Oy
6.1.3 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.
6.1.4 Kaneka Corporation (Eurogentec)
6.1.5 Merck KGaA
6.1.6 Novasep Inc.
6.1.7 Oxford BioMedica Plc.
6.1.8 Sanofi SA
6.1.9 Spark Therapeutics Inc.
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
