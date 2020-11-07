Facial Injectables Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Facial Injectables Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Facial Injectables market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , facial injectables aid in rejuvenating the facial skin by reducing wrinkles, raising scar depressions, and enhancing the lips. Facial injectables are products that include collagen fillers, hyaluronic acid fillers, and synthetic fillers, such as calcium hydroxylapatite. The use of injectable products, such as hyaluronic acid increases skin hydration, improves skin, and protects from UV damage and has relatively low side effects. These factors are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the facial injectables market include the rising aesthetic consciousness and number of cosmetic procedures, the introduction of cost-effective facial injectable, and the aging population.

The cosmetic industry is found to be booming in the current decade and has undergone an estimated three-fold increase in turnover over the last few decades. In particular, there has been an increase in the total number of non-surgical therapies, such as injections of wrinkle relaxers and dermal fillers. This trend is primarily due to the advantages of technologies, such as low recovery time, less risk of infections, no blood loss, and the overall reduction in procedural costs. Thus, the increase in the number of cosmetic procedures has spurred the growth of the overall market.

In addition, there is a consistent rise in the geriatric population that helps to boost the market growth. Along with the aging population, the new generation has been attracted to the cosmetic industry to appear more youthful. Furthermore, technological advancements are also helping in the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Allergan PLC

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Ipsen SA

Medytox Inc.

Merz Pharma

Nestle Skin Health (Galderma Pharma SA)

Sanofi SA

Sinclair Pharma PLC

Suneva Medical Inc.