Facial Injectables Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Facial Injectables Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Facial Injectables market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , facial injectables aid in rejuvenating the facial skin by reducing wrinkles, raising scar depressions, and enhancing the lips. Facial injectables are products that include collagen fillers, hyaluronic acid fillers, and synthetic fillers, such as calcium hydroxylapatite. The use of injectable products, such as hyaluronic acid increases skin hydration, improves skin, and protects from UV damage and has relatively low side effects. These factors are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Hyaluronic acid Holds the Largest Share in Dermal Fillers and is Expected to Continue During the Forecast Period
Hyaluronic acid holds the largest share in the market due to the increased usage of dermal fillers in aesthetic surgeries. Moreover, hyaluronic acid has major benefits as it increases hydration, improves elasticity, and reverses free radical damage that protects from UV damage. These factors help in driving the overall market for hyaluronic acid. It is also seen that the demand for hyaluronic acid is increasing significantly, which is expected to provide a consistent growth in the coming years in the studied market.
North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
North America is among the major dominating market for facial injectables, with the United States holding the largest market share in North America due to a higher awareness about aesthetic surgical procedures. There is also an increasing geriatric population and demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures that help in driving the market studied over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Facial Injectables Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Aesthetic Consciousness and Number of Cosmetic Procedures
4.2.2 Introduction of Cost-effective Facial Injectable
4.2.3 Ageing Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Side-effects of Available Products Limiting Adoption
4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement Policies Supporting Cosmetic Procedures
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Wrinkle Relaxers
5.1.1.1 Botulinum Toxin
5.1.2 Dermal Fillers
5.1.2.1 Collagen
5.1.2.2 Hyaluronic Acid
5.1.2.3 Fat Injection
5.1.2.4 Polylactic Acid
5.1.2.5 Polymethyl-methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA)
5.1.2.6 Calcium Hydroxylapatite
5.1.2.7 Other Dermal Fillers (Polyalkylimide etc.)
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Facial Line Correction
5.2.2 Lip Augmentation
5.2.3 Face Lift
5.2.4 Acne Scar Treatment
5.2.5 Lipoatrophy Treatment
5.2.6 Other Applications (Chin augmentation and Earlobe Rejuvenation etc.)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allergan PLC
6.1.2 Anika Therapeutics Inc.
6.1.3 Ipsen SA
6.1.4 Medytox Inc.
6.1.5 Merz Pharma
6.1.6 Nestle Skin Health (Galderma Pharma SA)
6.1.7 Sanofi SA
6.1.8 Sinclair Pharma PLC
6.1.9 Suneva Medical Inc.
6.1.10 Teoxane SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
