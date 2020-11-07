C-Arms Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “C-Arms Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. C-Arms market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

C-arm is a medical imaging device that is based on X-ray technology and can be used in several diagnostic and interventional procedures. The report covers revenue generated and adoption trends related to various types of fixed and mobile C-arms.

Market Overview:

The C-arms market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 3.62% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in maneuverability and imaging capabilities, and increasing demand in emerging economies.

Imaging systems are becoming an essential technology and are present in nearly all well-equipped hospitals. Specialists in fields, such as surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, vascular surgery, and cardiology use C-arms for intraoperative imaging. The devices provide high-resolution X-ray images in real-time, which helps physicians to monitor progress at any point during the operation and immediately make necessary corrections. As a result, treatment results are better and the patient’s recovery is also faster. C-arms are currently being used in several areas of medicine and their applications are expected to increase over time. These factors, along with the increasing demand for healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, are driving the C-arms market. Major Key Players:

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

OrthoScan Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG