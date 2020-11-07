Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Cardiovascular Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cardiovascular Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The cardiovascular devices market is segmented on the basis of device type and geography. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring devices and therapeutic and surgical devices segments. Diagnostic and monitoring devices is further segmented into electrocardiogram (ECG), remote cardiac monitoring, and other diagnostic and monitoring devices. Similarly, therapeutic and surgical devices segment is subdivided into cardiac assist devices, cardiac rhythm management device, catheter, grafts, heart valves, stents, and other therapeutic and surgical devices.

The cardiovascular devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing geriatric population are the most significant factors driving the growth of the cardiovascular devices market.

According to the American College of Cardiology, cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounted for 800,000 deaths in the United States in 2017 alone. Among Americans, an average of one person dies from cardiovascular disease, every 40 seconds. Coronary heart disease (CHD) accounts for the majority of CVD deaths, followed by stroke and heart failure. According to the European Heart Network, every year, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU). Furthermore, other factors, such as the rapid technological advances, increasing awareness of the population, and high preference for minimally invasive procedures are also supplementing the market growth.

Abbott Vascular

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cordis Corporation

Edwards Life Science

GE Healthcare

Gore Medical

Medtronic

Numed

Siemens Healthineers