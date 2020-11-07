Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Cardiovascular Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cardiovascular Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The cardiovascular devices market is segmented on the basis of device type and geography. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring devices and therapeutic and surgical devices segments. Diagnostic and monitoring devices is further segmented into electrocardiogram (ECG), remote cardiac monitoring, and other diagnostic and monitoring devices. Similarly, therapeutic and surgical devices segment is subdivided into cardiac assist devices, cardiac rhythm management device, catheter, grafts, heart valves, stents, and other therapeutic and surgical devices.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Cardiac Rhythm Management is Registering Significant Growth and ECG Dominated the Diagnostic And Monitoring Segment.
Increasing cardiovascular diseases, such as arrhythmias, stroke, and high blood pressure, are increasing the demand for cardiac rhythm management devices, including pacemakers and implantable defibrillators, globally. On the diagnostic and monitoring front, a new generation of portable and compact ECG is driving its greater adoption, especially in the home healthcare segment. Furthermore, the rising awareness and demand for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the demand for coronary stents.
The United States to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue
The United States dominates the cardiovascular devices market, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, the high adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures, the presence of reimbursements, rising geriatric population, and the high demand for continuous and home-based monitoring.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cardiovascular Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rapid Technological Advances to Boost the Market Growth
4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Among the Population
4.2.3 Increased Preference of Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies
4.3.2 High Cost of Instruments and Procedures
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device Type
5.1.1 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.1.1 Electrocardiogram (ECG)
5.1.1.2 Remote Cardiac Monitoring
5.1.1.3 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
5.1.2 Therapeutic and Surgical Devices
5.1.2.1 Cardiac Assist Devices
5.1.2.2 Cardiac Rhythm Management Device
5.1.2.3 Catheter
5.1.2.4 Grafts
5.1.2.5 Heart Valves
5.1.2.6 Stents
5.1.2.7 Other Therapeutic and Surgical Devices
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Vascular
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 Cordis Corporation
6.1.4 Edwards Life Science
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Gore Medical
6.1.7 Medtronic
6.1.8 Numed
6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.10 Canon Medical Systems
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
