ENT Devices Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “ENT Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. ENT Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , ENT devices refer to special equipment used for detection, therapy, or surgery of any disorders related to the ear, nose, or throat. They also refer to synthetic materials and prosthetic devices used to restore any dysfunction of an ear, nose, or throat, and aid in correcting any problems with hearing, smelling or speaking. The market is segmented by product, end user, and geography.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Hearing Aids is the Segment under Product Type is Expected to Account for Fastest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period
As per the estimates of the Center for Hearing and Communication, 48 million Americans suffer significant hearing loss and one out of three people over the age of 65 have some degree of hearing loss. Hearing loss can occur at birth or can develop at any age. There are different types of hearing aids available in the market, and some of them include Behind the Ear (BTE), Receiver in the Ear (RITE), In the Ear (ITE), Canal Hearing Aids (CHA), and other hearing aid devices. Furthermore, in the United States, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) ensures that students with hearing loss receive proper education and accommodations, if necessary. Similarly, one of the organizations, the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), offers training courses and online learning, holds monthly webinars, and advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss. Thus, the rising prevalence of hearing loss and increasing awareness among people is driving the segment and is set to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period.
North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
North America is found to hold a major share for the ENT devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. Most of the market players are based in North America and there is awareness about the advantages of using ENT devices solutions. According to the estimates of the Hearing Health Foundation, there are 600,000-750,000 cases of Ménière’s disease in the United States, with 45,000 to 60,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Favorable reimbursement policies, better healthcare infrastructure, high cases of chronic sinusitis, and other ENT disorders are the reasons for the high market share of the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
ENT Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Ear, Nose, and Throat Related Disorders
4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive ENT Procedures
4.2.3 Technological Advancements
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Procedure and Instruments Cost
4.3.2 Social Stigma
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Diagnostic Devices
5.1.1.1 Endoscopes
5.1.1.1.1 Rigid Endoscopes
5.1.1.1.1.1 Otoscopes
5.1.1.1.1.2 Sinuscopes
5.1.1.1.2 Flexible Endoscopes
5.1.1.1.2.1 Laryngoscopes
5.1.1.1.2.2 Pharyngoscopes
5.1.1.1.2.3 Other Flexible Endoscopes
5.1.2 Surgical Devices
5.1.2.1 Powered Surgical Instruments
5.1.2.2 Radiofrequency (RF) Handpieces
5.1.2.3 Handheld Instruments
5.1.2.4 Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices
5.1.2.5 Other Surgical Devices
5.1.3 Hearing Aids
5.1.4 Image-guided Surgery Systems
5.1.5 Other Products
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Hospitals
5.2.2 ENT Clinics
5.2.3 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 American Hearing Systems Inc.
6.1.2 Atos Medical
6.1.3 Cochlear Ltd
6.1.4 InHealth Technologies
6.1.5 Medtronic PLC
6.1.6 Olympus Corporation
6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare GmbH
6.1.8 Starkey Laboratories Inc.
6.1.9 Stryker Corporation
6.1.10 Welch Allyn
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
