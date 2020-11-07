ENT Devices Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “ENT Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. ENT Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099012

Scope of the Report:

As per the , ENT devices refer to special equipment used for detection, therapy, or surgery of any disorders related to the ear, nose, or throat. They also refer to synthetic materials and prosthetic devices used to restore any dysfunction of an ear, nose, or throat, and aid in correcting any problems with hearing, smelling or speaking. The market is segmented by product, end user, and geography.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the ENT devices market include the increasing prevalence of ear, nose, and throat related disorders, rising adoption of minimally invasive ENT procedures, and technological advancements.

According to the estimates of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 16% of the adults in the United States (18 years and older) suffered from hearing loss during 2014-2016. As per the survey, hearing loss was lowest in New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, California, New York, and the District of Columbia, while the prevalence of hearing loss was highest in West Virginia, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming.

Furthermore, according to the data published by the American Cancer Society, about 2,000 people in the United States develop cancers of the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses each year. These cases are most common in the geriatric population. In 2014, in the United States, an estimated 99,756 people were living with laryngeal cancer, and the number of new cases of laryngeal cancer was 3.0 per 100,000 men and women per year. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence and new cases of ear, nose, and throat related disorders, the US ENT devices market is expected to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period. Major Key Players:

American Hearing Systems Inc.

Atos Medical

Cochlear Ltd

InHealth Technologies

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Starkey Laboratories Inc.

Stryker Corporation