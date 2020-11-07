Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The "Physiotherapy Equipment Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.
Scope of the Report:
Physiotherapy encompasses various procedures which utilize therapeutic exercises and physical modalities and are aimed at the preservation, enhancement, or restoration of physical function impaired by disease, injury, or disability. The physiotherapy equipment market report covers medical devices, such as multi-exercise therapy units, heat therapy equipment, and laser therapy units, among others.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Musculoskeletal Segment is Estimated to be Largest in Terms of Revenue Generated
The musculoskeletal segment was estimated to be the most profitable segment in terms of value and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders due to the rising geriatric population and lifestyle diseases are primary drivers of the segment. As per the WHO estimates, more than 80% of the population is expected to suffer from musculoskeletal disorders during their lifetime. Furthermore, common musculoskeletal disorders like lower back pain are the most common reason for patients visiting physiotherapists. Neurology segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, raising awareness, rising geriatric population, and increasing disposable income.
Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate
Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate among all the regional markets, due to the growing geriatric population, increasing quality of care, high unmet needs, and growing awareness. The countries, like China and Japan, are likely to fuel the demand for the physiotherapy equipment market.
North America is likely to retain its dominant position in the physiotherapy equipment market. Rising geriatric population, high standard of care, and favorable government initiatives are driving the market growth in this region. In addition, the European markets are also likely to expand gradually during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Physiotherapy Equipment Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population
4.2.2 Growing Incidences of Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular and Neurological Disorders
4.2.3 Increase in Demand for Rehabilitation after Surgeries, Chemotherapy and Radiation
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Trained and Skilled Personnel
4.3.2 Inadequate Reimbursement Policies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Equipment Type
5.1.1 Hydrotherapy
5.1.2 Electrotherapy
5.1.3 Cryotherapy
5.1.4 Continuous Passive Motion Units
5.1.5 Multi-Exercise Therapy Unit
5.1.6 Heat Therapy
5.1.7 Ultrasound
5.1.8 Laser Therapy Units
5.1.9 Other Equipment Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Cardiovascular and Pulmonary
5.2.2 Neurological
5.2.3 Musculoskeletal
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 By End Users
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics
5.3.3 Homes
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 BTL Industries
6.1.2 DJO Global
6.1.3 Dynatronics
6.1.4 EMS Physio
6.1.5 Enraf-Nonius B.V
6.1.6 Isokinetics Inc.
6.1.7 Life Care Systems
6.1.8 Naimco/Rich-Mar
6.1.9 Patterson Medical
6.1.10 Zynex Medical Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
