Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Physiotherapy Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Physiotherapy Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Physiotherapy encompasses various procedures which utilize therapeutic exercises and physical modalities and are aimed at the preservation, enhancement, or restoration of physical function impaired by disease, injury, or disability. The physiotherapy equipment market report covers medical devices, such as multi-exercise therapy units, heat therapy equipment, and laser therapy units, among others.

Market Overview:

The physiotherapy equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. It has witnessed impressive growth in recent years. The increasing incidences of the cardiovascular as well as neurological disorders have stimulated the demand for physiotherapy equipment across the world. According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases cause the death of nearly 17.9 million people every year globally which translates to 31% of all deaths. In the United States, approximately 84 million people suffer from some form of cardiovascular diseases, which causes around 2,200 deaths per day. On the other hand, neurological disorders contribute significantly to the global morbidity and mortality rate worldwide, with stroke a leading cause of death. Some of the factors, such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and neurological diseases, coupled with the increasing elderly population enable this market to record an estimated CAGR of 7.2%.

The other factor leading to the growth of the market includes healthcare reforms and increasing quality of care in developing regions and an increase in demand for rehabilitation after surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation. Major Key Players:

