Contract Research Organization Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Contract Research Organization Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Contract Research Organization market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The contract research organization market report covers companies involved in contract-based research, development, and consulting services in the healthcare industry. Contract research organizations offer several services, including regulatory submission, clinical operations, data management, biostatistics, as well as quality assurance.

Market Overview:

The contract research organization market is expected to register a CAGR of about 7.2% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the growing R&D expenditure, increased outsourcing of R&D activities, and a rising number of clinical trials.

Efficiency is being considered as the most important factor, in light of the financial burden pharmaceutical companies face from all directions. Patent expiries leading to generic rivalry and ever more stringent demands from regulators continue to have an impact on the bottom lines of pharmaceutical companies.

However, after several years where spending on R&D was reduced, it is now growing yet again. According to the American pharmaceutical review, the involvement of CRO engagement at each clinical phase has also increased and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are banking more heavily on contracting out for the early stages of clinical research, from drug discovery through Phases I and II. Now, nearly two thirds (63%) of companies are appointing contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and CROs for Phase II studies. This strong trend of outsourcing will lead to the growth of the contract research organization market. Major Key Players:

Charles River

Envigo

ICON PLC

IQVIA

LabCorp

MeDPace Holdings

MPI Research

PAREXEL

PPD

PRA Health Sciences

SGS

Syneos Health