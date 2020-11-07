Contract Research Organization Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Contract Research Organization Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Contract Research Organization market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The contract research organization market report covers companies involved in contract-based research, development, and consulting services in the healthcare industry. Contract research organizations offer several services, including regulatory submission, clinical operations, data management, biostatistics, as well as quality assurance.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Early-Phase Development Services Segment is Poised to Register Robust Growth.
With a growing number of patents expiring, the competition from generic counterparts of drugs is increasing and drug makers are under pressure to replace the revenue loss due to generics. Furthermore, R&D costs are increasing due to the complexity of drug molecules and more stringent regulatory requirements. Drug discovery and development process are becoming increasingly complex. To counter this complexity and streamline the operations, pharmaceutical firms are outsourcing early drug development processes. Additionally, leading CROs have developed significant expertise in the field of early-phase development and CROs are leveraging this expertise to offer highly efficient and accurate early-phase development services. CROs are also allowing small and middle size to enter the complex drug development process without significant investment in capital equipment. Pertaining to these reasons, the early-phase development services segment is poised to register robust growth rates.
Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate
Pricing pressure due to the changing reimbursement scenario and generic competition is causing major pharmaceutical firms to outsource the R&D and clinical trials, which is supplementing the growth of CRO services in the Asia-Pacific region. In the emerging countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the cost of conducting clinical trials is relatively cheaper, due to fewer labor costs and low costs for handling clinical trial supplies. The cost is around 40-60% lesser in the emerging countries, as compared to the cost in developed countries, such as the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The low cost and the presence of major contract research organizations are fueling the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
