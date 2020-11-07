Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Oligonucleotide Synthesis market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , oligonucleotides are short fragments of nucleic acids that are synthesized using genetic engineering and enzyme chemistry. These are mostly used in laboratories in applications, such as therapeutic, diagnostics, as well as academic and industrial. These are used from initial research and screening through to target validation and drug production. Nowadays, subsequent improvements in oligonucleotide synthesis, amplification, and automation have completely revolutionized biological research. It is also possible to do the customizations and get the required sequence online easily and at the required time. These services vary greatly by the cost of per base pair, error rates, lengths, throughput, etc.

Market Overview:

The growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market is due to the increasing government investments and R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the use of synthesized oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications.

The usage of synthetic oligonucleotides has been increasing rapidly over the past decade, owing to several benefits offered by molecular diagnostics and growing clinical applications. The nucleic acid application techniques are the reference methods and are very useful for carrying out the molecular diagnosis in several diseases, like for the detection of infectious diseases, such as hepatitis.

Synthetic oligonucleotides also have significant clinical applications, primarily for the detection of autoimmune antibodies. There have been consistent developments in synthetic biology over the past few years, where synthetic oligonucleotides were used to develop assays for the detection of anti-double-stranded DNAs. Thus, all these factors are responsible for the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

In addition, there are also other major factors influencing the market for oligonucleotide synthesis. This includes the increasing advancement in the field of healthcare, increasing demand for innovation in the field of life science and medical academics, increasing investment by the government for the development of genomic technologies, and the increasing demand for oligonucleotide synthesis technologies by the public and private research firms. Major Key Players:

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Bio

Synthesis Inc.

Eurofins Genomics

Eurogentec

GE Healthcare

GenScript

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.