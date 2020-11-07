Dental Practice Management Software Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Dental Practice Management Software Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Dental Practice Management Software market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Dental practice management software provides the tools for dentists and associated healthcare professionals to supervise their day-to-day operations. The abilities of these products can include appointment scheduling, document storage and sharing, contact databases, and reporting, as well as dental history charting, patient notes, and treatment plans. They may also include communication platforms for the employees within dentistry and assist with filing and tracking insurance claims. Receptionists and dentists will utilize these tools to ensure their businesses run smoothly and critical information is safely stored and easily accessible.

Market Overview:

The dental practice management software market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the rising geriatric population, increasing awareness and focus on oral health in the United States and Europe, and the accelerating technological advancements in the developed regions.

The rising geriatric population is expected to drive the market primarily. According to data from the 2017 Revision of World Population Prospects, the number of older people, aged 60 years or more, is expected to grow more than two-fold by 2050, and more than three-fold by 2100, i.e., increasing from 962 million, in 2017, to 2.1 billion in 2050, and further to 3.1 billion in 2100, globally. In 2017, there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or more, worldwide, comprising 13% of the global population, and at present, is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. With the rising aging population, the chances of people suffering from dental issues are expected to rise, leading to an increasing need for the dental practice management software across developing as well as developed nations. However, the factors, such as the shortage of skilled IT professionals may restrain market growth. Major Key Players:

Henry Schein Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc.

Carestream Dental

Curve Dental Inc.

ACE Dental

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC

Open Dental Software

Planet DDS Inc.