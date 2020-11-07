Europe Epigenetics Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Epigenetics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Epigenetics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Epigenetics is defined as the study of changes in gene expression, which are caused by certain base pairs in DNA, or RNA, being turned off or on again, through the chemical reactions.

The European epigenetics market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 14.5% over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, the increased funding for R&D in healthcare, and rising epigenetic applications in non-oncology diseases.

The epigenetics market is increasing in the European region. For instance, according to WHO, more than 3.7 million new cases of cancer and 1.9 million deaths occur due to cancer every year, and cancer represents the second most important cause of death and morbidity in the European region. Epigenetics is used in the study of changes in gene expression, which are useful in cancer diagnosis. This depicts the large patient pool of cancer patients, which will propel the growth of the epigenetics market. So, with the increasing cancer prevalence, the market is expected to grow. However, factors, such as the rising cost of instruments are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Diagenode Inc.

Epitherapeutics

Illumina, Inc.

Merck & Co.

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann

La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific