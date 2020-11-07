Europe Epigenetics Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Epigenetics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Epigenetics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Epigenetics is defined as the study of changes in gene expression, which are caused by certain base pairs in DNA, or RNA, being turned off or on again, through the chemical reactions.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Oncology is Expected to Grow Faster in the Application Segment
In the last few years, the market has been a golden age for cancer genetics. The cost of gene sequencing has dropped low enough for researchers to read the genomes of many thousands of patients, comparing the DNA of the diseased and healthy tissues to find the mutations associated with tumor formation and growth, which is associated with cancer. The epigenetic innovations are unobtrusively crafting a toolbox for the powerful drugs to treat cancer. And the rising prevalence of cancer in the European region is expected to drive the oncology application in the European epigenetic market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Epigenetics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer
4.2.2 Increasing Funding for R&D in Healthcare
4.2.3 Rising Epigenetic Applications in Non-Oncology Diseases
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Rising Cost of Instruments
4.3.2 Dearth of Skilled researchers
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 By kits
5.1.1.1 Bisulfite Conversion Kits
5.1.1.2 Chip-seq Kits
5.1.1.3 RNA Sequencing Market
5.1.1.4 Whole Genome Amplification Market
5.1.1.5 5-HMC and 5-MC Analysis Kits
5.1.1.6 Other Kits
5.1.2 By Reagents
5.1.2.1 Antibodies
5.1.2.2 Buffers
5.1.2.3 Histones
5.1.2.4 Magnetic Beads
5.1.2.5 Primers
5.1.2.6 Other Reagents
5.1.3 By Enzymes
5.1.3.1 DNA – Modifying Enzymes
5.1.3.2 Protein Modifying Enzymes
5.1.3.3 RNA Modifying Enzymes
5.1.4 By Instruments
5.1.4.1 Mass Spectrometer
5.1.4.2 Sonicators
5.1.4.3 Next Generation Sequencers
5.1.4.4 Other Instruments
5.1.5 By Application
5.1.5.1 Oncology
5.1.5.2 Non-Oncology
5.1.5.2.1 Inflammatory Diseases
5.1.5.2.2 Metabolic Diseases
5.1.5.2.3 Infectious Diseases
5.1.5.2.4 Cardiovascular Diseases
5.1.5.2.5 Other Non-Oncology Applications
5.1.5.3 Developmental Biology
5.1.5.4 Other Research Areas
5.1.6 By Technology
5.1.6.1 DNA Methylation
5.1.6.2 Histone Methylation
5.1.6.3 Histone Acetylation
5.1.6.4 Large noncoding RNA
5.1.6.5 MicroRNA modification
5.1.6.6 Chromatin Structures
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Europe
5.2.1.1 Germany
5.2.1.2 UK
5.2.1.3 France
5.2.1.4 Italy
5.2.1.5 Spain
5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Diagenode Inc.
6.1.2 Epitherapeutics
6.1.3 Illumina, Inc.
6.1.4 Merck & Co.
6.1.5 Qiagen
6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.8 Zymo Research Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
