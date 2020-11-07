Electrophoresis Reagents Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Electrophoresis Reagents Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Electrophoresis Reagents market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

As per the , electrophoresis is a technique used to separate DNA, RNA, and proteins using an electrical current based on the molecular weight or fragment size. The electrophoresis reagents being used in the electrophoresis technique are known as electrophoresis reagents. This technology is widely used in the fields of medical diagnostics and life sciences and clinical research. The electrophoresis technique uses different reagents, such as dyes, gels, and buffers for the separation of different molecules. Although this technique has been in use for a long time and is considered outdated, with the addition of latest technologies, the market is growing at a steady rate.

The propelling factors for the growth of the electrophoresis reagents market include the increased funding for genomic and proteomic research, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing collaborations between industry and academics, and the technological developments.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase by 57% by 2020. Additionally, as per WHO, China and India now have the world’s highest number of diabetes sufferers at more than 98 million and 65 million individuals. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, prompt diagnosis and treatment are in need. Therefore, this has given rise to the electrophoresis that is used in the clinical laboratories to quantify the lipoproteins using enzymatic staining of cholesterol and triglycerides for the diagnosis of CVD and other chronic diseases, like diabetes. The electrophoresis is used in the analysis of the lipoproteins and apolipoproteins that are essential for the valuation of the CVD and monitoring of individuals on treatment.

Furthermore, the development of this market is also significantly determined by the expanding research exercises in the fields of proteomics and genomics, changing administrative necessities in the pharmaceutical part, and the developing need to reduce the healthcare expenses.

Moreover, factors like rising per capita income and increasing public healthcare expenditure are also expected to promote the growth of electrophoresis reagents market over the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BioAtlas

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

GE Healthcare

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Qiagen NV

Sigma

Aldrich Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.